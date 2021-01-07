CareOne Welcomes Antoinette Loyas as Senior Vice President of Integrated Health Network

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareOne is excited to announce Antoinette (Toni) Loyas has joined the CareOne family in late 2020. Toni joins CareOne as Senior Vice President of Integrated Health Network and will be responsible for interactions with ACOs, bundle programs, and hospital systems. In addition to her full-time role with CareOne, Toni will continue to serve as Vice Chairwomen of St. Joseph's Healthcare System in Patterson, New Jersey, where she has been a member for the past seven years.

Toni's career in healthcare began 25 years ago after a close friend was involved in a traumatic car accident. While Toni stood by her friend's side, she was exposed to what she refers to as, "the magic of therapy". This experience prompted Toni to pursue a career as an occupational therapist so that she could help transform the lives of those in need. She attended Kean University, graduating Summa Cum Laude. Toni's passion saw her promoted to the role of Regional Director which allowed her to impact services by creating care models with great outcomes for patients, families and employees. Toni's role as a regional director piqued her interest in operations knowing she could use her experience to continue to enhance care models for patients and their families. Toni and her team created the JDT – a healthcare model where she served as COO.

Working in healthcare in New Jersey, Toni had seen the magnitude of CareOne as a top rated care provider under the vision and leadership of Elizabeth Straus and saw the opportunity to join the organization as a natural next step forward in her career. When asked about the secret to her success, Toni attributes it to, "treating every guest as I would my own family – with dignity, respect, courtesy and kindness. When faced with a problem or concern, pay immediate attention to the individual and let them know that you care."

For more than 20 years CareOne has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every patient and resident are met or exceeded and with the addition of Toni, CareOne continues to lead by example in the senior care industry. To learn more, visit www.care-one.com.

With services that include post-hospital care, rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term care and a variety of clinical specialty programs, CareOne offers compassionate care in gracious, professionally managed centers and communities. CareOne serves thousands of patients every day and admits and discharges more than 20,000 patients every year. With more than 45 centers in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Maryland CareOne's outstanding programs and services are conveniently located throughout the state. Interested parties can engage with CareOne on social media by following @CareOneMgt on Twitter, @careonemgt on Instagram, and CareOne Management, LLC on Facebook and LinkedIn. For more information about CareOne, please visit www.care-one.com.

