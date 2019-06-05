CareOne's 21 SNF's Receive High Marks from CMS

CareOne attributes the high marks to the overall focus on above average staffing levels, a dedication and commitment to quality improvement, training and development of clinical and administrative staff and strong leadership in each of CareOne's facilities. According to Toya Cornelius, CareOne's Chief Clinical Officer, "I am so proud of our Directors of Nursing and Administrators who go above and beyond everyday on behalf of our patients and their families. I also believe that we have an advantage as a family owned and operated company because everything matters to us - especially our experience in this industry. The leadership of the company never fails to provide the resources that are needed to run the highest quality facilities."

The website Medicare Compare rates all providers who participate in the Medicare program in areas of quality, staffing, and on site surveys. Elizabeth Straus, CareOne's Executive Vice President states "I am not surprised by these results. My family's dedication to providing superior care has been our mission for decades. These quality results reflect that dedication as well as the strong leadership in each of our facilities. In most instances our star ratings are higher than the hospitals we work with throughout New Jersey."

For more information on Medicare compare ratings for nursing homes, hospitals and home health care, as well as other Medicare providers, please visit www.medicare.gov .

About CareOne

A family owned and operated healthcare organization with more than 45 years of service; that include post-hospital care, rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term care and a variety of clinical specialty programs, CareOne offers compassionate care in gracious, professionally managed centers and communities. CareOne serves thousands of patients every day and admits and discharges more than 20,000 patients every year. With more than 55 centers across New Jersey, Massachusetts, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Maryland CareOne's outstanding programs and services are conveniently located throughout the state. Interested parties can engage with CareOne on social media by following @CareOneMgt on Twitter,@careonemgt on Instagram, and @CareOneManagement on Facebook.

