CarePartners of Connecticut Introduces Enhanced 2021 Benefits and New PPO Plan

ROCKY HILL, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePartners of Connecticut is offering enhanced Medicare Advantage plan options for Connecticut residents, with coverage effective January 1, 2021, as well as a new PPO plan option that gives members the freedom to access any doctor or hospital.

"Choosing the right Medicare plan is a major life decision, no matter if you're in good health or if you're managing chronic conditions," said Marla Pantano, president of CarePartners of Connecticut. "We are a local Medicare Advantage plan designed with doctors who've spent their careers caring for Connecticut residents and who know first-hand the needs of our members. This year has brought many new challenges, and providing members with as many benefits as possible with no cost share while helping them safely navigate the pandemic remains our priority."

CarePartners of Connecticut offers three Medicare Advantage plan options and one PPO plan to Medicare beneficiaries. This year, the $0 CareAdvantage Preferred (HMO) Plan includes:

Telehealth visits: Medicare-covered services plus additional telehealth services, including primary care physician services, specialist services, individual sessions for mental health and psychiatric services and more 3 . Cost-sharing and referral requirements are the same as for in-person services.

. Cost-sharing and referral requirements are the same as for in-person services. $0 monthly plan premium and no medical deductible

monthly plan premium and no medical deductible $1,500 dental benefit, one of the best dental offerings in Connecticut

dental benefit, one of the best dental offerings in $0 preventive dental visits, including routine care and X-rays

preventive dental visits, including routine care and X-rays $0 primary care provider copay

primary care provider copay $0 Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs at preferred pharmacies

Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs at preferred pharmacies $0 Tier 6 vaccines, includes Shingrix

Tier 6 vaccines, includes Shingrix $25 per calendar quarter to shop for over-the-counter health items







1 Based on comparison to 2020 competitor plans. 2 Based on comparison to 2020 provider network. 3 Additional telehealth services also include opioid treatment program services, observation services, and individual sessions for outpatient substance abuse. Applicable office visit cost share applies for non-opioid treatment program telehealth services. Opioid treatment program services cost-share applies to telehealth services rendered as part of an opioid treatment program services episode.

In wake of the pandemic, CarePartners enhanced additional benefit offerings to support its Medicare Advantage members starting Oct. 1 through the end of year. This included waiving copays for specialist visits, including urgent care, psychiatric and vision service visits, and waiving copays for labs, diagnostics and testing. In addition, it also expanded its wellness allowance to be used toward the purchase of home exercise equipment. Visit https://www.carepartnersct.com/carepartners-connecticut-introduces-additional-benefits-its-medicare-advantage to learn more.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period begins today for beneficiaries to enroll in a new plan until December 7, 2020, with coverage effective on January 1, 2021. Complete benefits information about CarePartners of Connecticut's 2021 plan offerings can be found at www.carepartnersct.com/our-plans or by calling 1-844-267-1361 (TTY: 711) seven days a week. Local Medicare beneficiaries can also learn more at one of the virtual informational meetings CarePartners of Connecticut is hosting: www.carepartnersct.com/meetings. A salesperson will be present with information and applications. For accommodations of persons with special needs at meetings, please call 1-844-267-1361 (TTY: 711).

About CarePartners of Connecticut

Created by two-leading health organizations, Hartford HealthCare, Connecticut's most extensive health care provider, and Tufts Health Plan, a Massachusetts-based health plan nationally recognized for excellence in quality, CarePartners of Connecticut's network includes thousands of doctors, specialists, hospitals and other medical professionals across the state. For more information visit www.carepartnersct.com or call 1-844-267-1361 (TTY: 711). Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

CarePartners of Connecticut is an HMO/PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in CarePartners of Connecticut depends on contract renewal. Other providers are available in our network.

Y0151_2021_15_M

