CarepathRx and Allied Health Solutions, a West Virginia University Medicine Affiliate, Announce a Home Infusion Partnership

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarepathRx, a leader in pharmacy and medication management solutions, announced a new home infusion pharmacy partnership with Allied Health Solutions, part of the West Virginia University Medicine (WVU Medicine) health system. This multi-year agreement will expand patient access to home infusion therapies to include both acute and specialty infusion medications.

As the gateway to post-acute care, hospitals are ideally positioned to leverage existing resources to provide infusion services in the home, whereby optimizing patient care and outcomes. "Our partnership with WVU Medicine expands clinical services beyond their hospital walls and offers a new and unique service to the community," said Keith Crawford, Chief Strategy Officer at CarepathRx. "We are very excited about this partnership. Our turnkey Home Infusion Program will help WVU Medicine build operational capabilities, achieve appropriate compliance and accreditation, and refine transition of care oversight, while providing full-service back-office and revenue cycle management."

WVU Medicine, the affiliated academic medical system of West Virginia University, includes more than 20 hospitals and institutions across West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

"Allied Health Solutions, a WVU Medicine company, is proud to partner with CarepathRx to deliver comprehensive infusion services to thousands of patients across our state and the nation," said Louis Sokos, B.S. Pharm, MBA, Director of Specialty Pharmacy Services at Allied Health Solutions Specialty Pharmacy. "Delivering access to specialty and home infusion not only provides an invaluable addition to our health system, but also creates a cost-effective alternative to receiving treatment in a hospital or clinical setting—a net positive for our patients, their families, and their communities."

"This is an exciting partnership, and we are happy to be working with WVU Medicine," said Mark Mikhael, Chief Pharmacy Officer at ProHealth Solutions, a CarepathRx healthcare company. "Improving the continuity of care for patients requiring infusion therapies will have a positive impact on patient care and help to reduce the cost associated with this type of medicine."

The home infusion services offered by WVU Medicine are expected to go live August 1, 2021.

About CarepathRx

CarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry's most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient's complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 15 health systems and 600 hospitals, with more than 1,500 employees nationwide. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com.

SOURCE CarepathRx

