CarepathRx and Knox Community Hospital Announce Partnership to Bring Comprehensive Pharmacy Care Solutions to More Patients

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarepathRx, a leader in pharmacy and medication management solutions, announced today the formation of a comprehensive partnership to fully integrate the pharmacy operations of Knox Community Hospital (KCH). This multi-year agreement will expand patient access to innovative specialty medications, hospital home infusion, 340B pharmacy, and long-term pharmacy in the home, all supported by CarepathRx's proprietary technology platform.

To meet the unique needs of patients that require home infusion, specialty therapies, and/or have chronic pharmacy needs, this partnership will help expand KCH's pharmacy capabilities and clinical support services to optimize patient care. "We are very excited about this partnership," said Keith Crawford, Chief Strategy Officer at CarepathRx. "Our end-to-end, integrated pharmacy solutions will allow KCH to connect pharmacy to the discharge process through our Transition of Care platform, build the capabilities to provide and administer home infusion, and optimize their 340B program through our technology and contract pharmacy services. These new competencies will help KCH advance patient continuity of care and improve their hospital financial performance."

"Building on our Mission to exceed the expectations of our community, we are excited to partner with CarepathRx to enhance patient care and positively impact patients' lives through expanded services from a provider they know and trust" said Robbi Jo Mitchell-Enderle, Medication Safety Officer and Director of Pharmacy at Knox Community Hospital. "By expanding services beyond the hospital, KCH will be able to continue our relationship with our patients, which will ultimately promote better outcomes."

About CarepathRx

CarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry's most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient's complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 15 health systems and 600 hospitals, with more than 1,500 employees nationwide. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com.

About Knox Community Hospital

Knox Community Hospital is a 99-bed, Joint Commission-accredited, community hospital located in Mount Vernon, Ohio, approximately 40 miles northeast of Columbus. Members of the Knox Community Hospital medical staff represent numerous specialties offering a wide range of clinically excellent services surprising for a community hospital. Our dedicated staff, along with a strong team of volunteers, is committed to providing personalized, high-quality care. Knox Community Hospital's independent, not-for-profit status ensures that all remaining revenue after expenses is committed solely to improving patient services, technology, and facilities for the health of the people of Knox County and surrounding areas. www.kch.org

