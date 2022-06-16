CarePatrol Launches New Podcast "My Care Advisors"

"This podcast is a great opportunity to share precious information on the myriad of issues that come with aging," said Becky Bongiovanni, president of CarePatrol. "Our goal is to always help our clients live their best life possible and this podcast and the experts that we will bring on will help them do just that."

The pilot episode, which is titled "It's Never Too Late to Start! The Importance of Movement and Older Adults," features CarePatrol's Director of Operation Colleen Sieber with tips on fitness and maintaining an active lifestyle. On upcoming episodes, CarePatrol's Brand President Becky Bongiovanni and Co-founder Chuck Bongiovanni will discuss mental health and the impact of eye conditions on independence. Looking further, "My Care Advisors" is planning to do a series on Alzheimers and how to support those impacted by the disease.

"As our business continues to grow, our focus is on new, innovative methods to develop our marketing strategies and our methods of business operation," said Jennifer LoBianco, SVP Marketing of Best Life Brands. "The content we can share using this podcast will help to show our organization's commitment to ensuring our clients can live their best life and that their caregiver has all the information they need to make that a possibility."

As the nation's largest and most trusted senior care solutions agency, CarePatrol's mission is to give seniors and their families a less stressful and easier way to find safer senior care choices. The franchise assesses each client's care level needs, financial needs and general preferred locations to recommend the best independent living, assisted living, memory care and in-home care options. Their services are available at no cost to their clients, as they are paid by tens of thousands of quality pre-vetted providers across the nation.

To learn more about CarePatrol, visit https://www.carepatrol.com/ .

To learn more about "My Care Advisors," visit https://www.carepatrol.com/podcast.html .

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise. Through more than 150 offices in 35 states, local senior advisors provide a free service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 12 years in a row, and has earned placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

SOURCE CarePatrol