CarePatrol Named a 2022 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

"It's incredibly rewarding to be a top 200 franchise for 2022 and to know that franchisee satisfaction in the system is high," said Becky Bongiovanni, president of CarePatrol. "Our franchisees work tirelessly every day to ensure the well-being and care of our clients. We are committed to ensuring each and every one of our franchisees has the tools and resources they need to succeed in their market."

To continue improving the satisfaction of its franchisees, CarePatrol has recently implemented a brand refresh to make the franchise more appealing to potential clients. The goal of this refresh was for CarePatrol to develop a more welcoming, caring exterior that reflects the relationships between CarePatrol franchisees and their clients. Additionally, through this refresh, CarePatrol offers its franchisees better support by providing the tools they need to better help their clients.

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises .

CarePatrol was among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. CarePatrol's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

CarePatrol's survey data showed the following:

I enjoy being part of this organization: 4.3/5.0

Senior Management promotes a clear vision for the company: 4.0/5.0

I respect my Franchisor: 4.3/5.0

My Franchisor cares about my success: 4.3/5.0

I feel supported by other CarePatrol franchisees in the network: 4.3/5.0

Would you recommend this franchise to others? 4.2/5.0

"While the pandemic impacted various business sectors differently, the last 18 months have clearly demonstrated the inherent strengths of the franchise business model. The old franchise adage of 'being in business for yourself, but not by yourself' has never been more important," said Franchise Business Review founder & CEO Eric Stites. "Thanks to fast innovations, significant support, and responsive crisis management, many franchise brands have emerged stronger from the pandemic, and that is reflected in high franchisee satisfaction."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2022 Top Franchises .

To learn more about CarePatrol, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise. Through more than 150 offices in 35 states, local senior advisors provide a free service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 12 years in a row, and has earned placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

SOURCE CarePatrol