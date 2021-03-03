CarePoint Loses Gag Order Motion - Fourth Consecutive Litigation Defeat

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a Superior Court judge rejected a motion filed by CarePoint Health for a "gag order" on Dr. Nizar Kifaieh, CEO of Hudson Regional Hospital. Dr. Kifaieh previously held several senior roles at CarePoint. This is the fourth time CarePoint and related entities have lost efforts to prevent Hudson Regional Hospital from speaking out against CarePoint Health System's ill-considered plan to sell Bayonne Medical Center to BMC Hospital LLC, which has no experience operating an acute care facility. As the owner of the Bayonne Medical Center Property whose lease governs who may provide services there, we will continue to be heard on this matter in every forum available – in the courts, before the Department of Health, and directly to the public. Today's decision properly recognizes that free speech protects the public interest and reinforces our determination to not be intimidated into silence by the threat of litigation.

"I am thankful that justice prevailed and I will be to continue to perform my duties in full, which includes participating in a robust dialogue about the state of healthcare in Hudson County," says Dr. Nizar Kifaieh.