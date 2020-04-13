CARES Act Loans Start To Land For Small Business Owners, As Over 50% Decide To Apply For Relief

Beyond the CARES applicants with their money in hand, around 5% have been approved and are still waiting for the money, and close to 64% have applied, but haven't been approved yet.

For those who've decided to apply, 11% are still having trouble with banks that aren't ready to handle the applications. In some cases, these small business owners are now trying to find better lenders.

"Despite some ongoing challenges, the application process for the loans is showing many promising signs," said Eric Groves, Alignable.com's Co-Founder and CEO. "However, this week, it will be crucial for the survival of many small businesses that the government and the banks quickly deposit the money for the other 68% percent of businesses that have been approved or await approval. Many of these businesses are running out of cash and need that infusion ASAP."

And for the nearly 50% of small business owners who have not applied yet for CARES loans, the situation is even more challenging, as several obstacles remain in their way.

For more than 60% of this group, they're not sure if they qualify for the loans (nearly 42%) and/or if they can trust that their loans will be forgiven (over 18%). Alignable's next poll will dive deeper into these obstacles; however, these findings indicate that the government might need to further clarify the rules to make sure all companies that qualify get the money they deserve.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted via email with a random sample of Alignable's membership database of 4.5 million+ small business owners. It includes results from April 10-12, 2020 -- 42,700 responses from small business owners throughout the U.S. with 1-50 employees. Alignable's Pulse Polls are the most immediate and comprehensive polls available reflecting the sentiments of small business owners.

Stay tuned for new poll findings throughout the rest of the Coronavirus crisis and the eventual recovery. For more information about this poll, please contact Chuck Casto via email: [email protected] or text: 508-314-3284. #SmallBusinessStrong #paytoday #shoplocalonline

SOURCE Alignable

Related Links

alignable.com

