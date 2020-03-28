CARES Act Statement from SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon President Trump signing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act into law, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza issued the following statement:

"President Trump acted swiftly and in a bipartisan manner to support our nation's 30 million small businesses, which employ nearly half of the nation's workforce. Under the CARES Act, the President took historic action, making available hundreds of billions of dollars in an expedited manner to provide immediate financial relief for small business owners across the country.

"Our small businesses are the economic engines of their communities, and the SBA is ready to provide them with the support they need to remain open and keep their workers employed. With our whole-of-government approach led by the President, we are providing small businesses with the resources they need to get them through this unprecedented time."

Release Number: 20-28

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

