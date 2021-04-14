CareSimple and MAGNET GROUP Enter Strategic Supplier Relationship

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. and MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareSimple ™, the platform simplifying remote patient monitoring (RPM) for virtually all patients, and MAGNET GROUP, one of the oldest and most experienced group purchasing organizations (GPO) in the country, today announced that they have entered into a strategic supplier relationship. Under the terms of the agreement, MAGNET GROUP will make CareSimple the first RPM platform of its specialty medical solutions, which are currently being sold to over 800 hospitals, 700 nursing homes and hundreds of physician practice members predominantly operating in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast markets.

CareSimple is best known for its simplicity, which combined with experience and scalability, was particularly important for MAGNET GROUP as it starts to offer RPM to its 9,000 members. The addition of CareSimple speaks to the importance of RPM for MAGNET GROUP, as adding the solution means will open a new category in its portfolio.

"As one of the longest-tenured GPOs in the country, we are committed to following the evolution of the American healthcare delivery system. As such, MAGNET GROUP is always evaluating new innovative healthcare products and services to add to our growing portfolio of well-known brands," said MAGNET GROUP president Diane Mase. "We've been on the lookout for the ideal remote patient monitoring (RPM) partner for some time, and when CareSimple came on our radar, the combination of simplicity, experience, scalability and great reputation checked all the boxes for our team. We're excited to work together to bring RPM to our membership."

MAGNET GROUP stated looking for an RPM vendor several years ago, and like many other healthcare organizations accelerated its selection process with the advent of the COVID-19 public health emergency and the launch of the FCC's telehealth funding program. Having found an RPM solution that matched both the elegance and user-friendliness demanded by its members, the GPO has no plans to actively explore adding other vendors in the space.

"CareSimple is looking forward to our strategic partnership with MAGNET GROUP as it elevates our ability to not only extend the reach of our remote patient monitoring platform to more hospitals, nursing homes and physician practices, but also presents us with even more opportunities to have a substantial impact on the health of the at-risk populations we serve," said Michel Nadeau, CEO of CareSimple. "We look forward to the collaboration and bringing an affordable and uncomplicated solution to the organization's 9,000 plus members that meets all of their remote patient monitoring needs."

About CareSimple™

CareSimple™ is an easy-to-use, secure, and scalable way to offer Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to at-risk patient populations. The company's RPM platform offers an end-to-end virtual care solution that integrates into electronic health records, providing hospital systems and physician groups with software, medical devices, connectivity, logistics and professional services required to improve their population health programs with EHR-integrated RPM. CareSimple's seamless patient-to-cloud-to-EHR data transmission, smart alerts, effective engagement, and automatic documentation capabilities enable nurses and care managers to focus on patient care, and give providers a holistic view of their patients' health to help prevent costly readmissions and improve care. CareSimple is powered by highly dedicated professionals, digital health pioneers with over a decade of profound RPM experience. CareSimple is HIPAA compliant and operates under the rigor of its ISO 13485 Quality and ISO 27001 Security audited certifications. For more information about CareSimple, go to https://caresimple.com/.

About MAGNET GROUP

MAGNET GROUP is one of the oldest and most experienced group purchasing organizations (GPO) in the country, serving approximately 9,000 members. Founded in 1979, MAGNET GROUP is "your other GPO" for simple secondary sourcing of capital and small medical equipment, facilities related products, select medical supplies, and various services. MAGNET GROUP operates in twenty states and the District of Columbia. Participants include all varieties of healthcare providers and non-healthcare entities, such as municipalities and universities. MAGNET GROUP members choose from over 200 no-hassle GPO contracts –without volume compliance or bundled services issues – and never pay membership dues or fees. For information about MAGNET GROUP contact Diane Mase, President, at [email protected].

