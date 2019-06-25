CareSource Names Devon Valencia Chief Information Officer

In her role at CareSource, Valencia will lead all aspects of information technology and informatics within the organization and will be responsible for setting the strategy for the company's systems and technical infrastructure, systems development and information technology operations. Devon will also manage the implementation of system enhancements and serve as the HIPAA security officer to ensure compliance with all applicable provision. She will report directly to CareSource President & CEO, Erhardt Preitauer.

"We are excited to bring an executive of Devon's caliber to CareSource. As we think about growth and innovation, our ability to leverage data and technology is critical," said Erhardt Preitauer, President & CEO, CareSource. "Devon has the unique skill and expertise to help us use technology to bridge the gap between the transactions of health care and true wellness."

Devon holds a bachelor's degree in business finance from the University of Pacific – Eberhardt School of Business. She is a Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP), a Project Management Professional (PMP) and has completed the executive program in leadership Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Devon serves as president on the board of directors for the Center for Violence-Free Relationships and was named one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Tech from the National Diversity Council in 2016.

About CareSource

CareSource is a leading nonprofit multi-state health plan serving government sponsored programs and is nationally recognized as an industry leader in providing member-centric health care coverage. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation's largest Medicaid managed care plans. Today, CareSource offers individuals and families comprehensive health and life services including Marketplace and Medicare Advantage plans.

Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves nearly 2 million members in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Georgia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and works to put health care in reach for those it serves.

For more, visit caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.

