Caress Commits $1 Million to Supporting Communities Directly Impacted by COVID-19 and Systemic Racism

Today, Caress has announced a $1,000,000 investment over the next 2 years to support women of color entrepreneurs through a founding partnership with IFundWomen of Color. IFundWomen of Color (IFWOC), is the leading platform for diverse entrepreneurs to raise capital through crowdfunding, grants, and coaching. Through this partnership these entrepreneurs will receive the support needed to stay open, re-open, and ensure their long-term success. Beginning with a $500,000 immediate relief donation to support 200 women of color entrepreneurs, already in the IFWOC community, with funding and IFWOC group coaching, mentorship, and connections needed to sustain their businesses.

Of the 1,800 new businesses started by women in this country every single day, 89% are founded by a woman of color1. Unfortunately, less than 1% of women of color receive venture funding for new ventures2. Furthermore, 90% of minority and women small business owners are predicted to be denied a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan because financial institutions favor pre-existing customers when distributing the funds3.

"Caress and IFundWomen of Color have a shared belief that every good idea should have the ability to thrive. We're committed to fighting systems of inequity deeply rooted in our society to ensure these entrepreneurs are set up for long term success," said Esi Eggleston Bracey, EVP & COO North American Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever. "It's important that we not only support ideas, but also recognize and work to dismantle the systems that have disenfranchised communities of color, especially the Black community, for too long."

"Caress and IFundWomen of Color have partnered to support our growing community of diverse women entrepreneurs as they navigate building their businesses and bringing their visions to life," said Olivia Owens, General Manager, IFundWomen of Color. "So many in our community of business owners are feeling at risk given the massive impact of systemic racial injustice and disproportionate impact COVID- 19 has had on communities of color. Access to capital and expert coaching are critical to helping them adapt, pivot, and thrive for long-term success."

For more information on the Caress X IFWOC COVID-19 Grant Program visit ifundwomen.com/woc.

