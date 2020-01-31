CARESTAR Foundation Adds Three New Board Members, Building Momentum In Lifesaving Work In Emergency And Trauma Care

"The remarkable experience that these new board members bring to the CARESTAR Foundation works directly with our mission: to strengthen connections and foster partnerships in California's injury prevention, emergency response and trauma care landscape," according to Tanir Ami, CEO of the CARESTAR Foundation.

New to the board:

Fatima Angeles is vice president of programs at The California Wellness Foundation in Oakland, responsible for managing the Grants Program Department. She has served the organization since 1998. Before joining Cal Wellness, she was a program associate at the Hasbro Children's Foundation, and has also worked with The Commonwealth Fund and the corporate philanthropy program of Pfizer Inc. She is a board member of the Sisters of St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation and Confluence Philanthropy. Angeles has served as vice chair of the board of Grantmakers In Health and as board secretary of Northern California Grantmakers. Her other leadership roles have included chair of the board of the Asian and Pacific Islander Health Forum, and board member of the Asian & Pacific Islander Wellness Center and of Funders Concerned About AIDS. She holds an MPH from Columbia University and a bachelor's from the University of California, Berkeley.

Joseph C. Chiang, MD, is an emergency medicine physician and Senior Regional Director for Vituity (Previously CEP America), a physician-led and owned partnership. He previously was chair of the emergency departments at Memorial Medical Center - Modesto, San Joaquin General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Los Banos. Dr. Chiang received Vituity's Distinguished Service Award in 2014. He received his BA from New York University and his MD from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He completed his emergency medicine residency at Mount Sinai as Chief Resident. Dr. Chiang has received advanced education in healthcare management by completing Vituity's Administrative Fellowship and is projected to complete his MBA through The University of Massachusetts - Amherst in 2020. He is a Fellow of The American College of Emergency Physicians and a member of The American Association for Physician Leadership.

Sandra Shewry is vice president for External Engagement at the California Health Care Foundation in Oakland, where she leads health policy communications, digital publishing, government relations, and audience engagement functions. She previously served as CHCF's director of State Health Policy. Earlier, she was president and CEO of the Center for Connected Health Policy, a nonprofit working to remove policy barriers to integrating telehealth technologies into California's health care system. She has been a leader in state government, as director of the California Department of Health Care Services, which administers Medicaid (Medi-Cal). Other programs under her leadership included public health, emergency preparedness, and licensing of health facilities. She also served as executive director of the California Managed Risk Medical Insurance Board. Shewry holds bachelor's degrees in community studies and psychology from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and master's degrees in public health and social welfare from the University of California, Berkeley.

About the CARESTAR Foundation

The CARESTAR Foundation was founded as a result of the sale of CALSTAR (California Shock Trauma Air Rescue), and honors CALSTAR'S legacy and lifesaving work in the field of emergency and trauma care. CARESTAR's mission is to strengthen connections and foster partnerships in California's injury prevention, emergency response and trauma care landscape to improve outcomes for all Californians. www.carestarfoundation.org.

