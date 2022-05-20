CAREstream America Proclaims May 15 National Pro-Nox™ Day ‒ Celebrating the Top Pain-Relieving Analgesic

As Pro-Nox™ has gained prominence in the medical and aesthetic industries, CAREstream America was delighted to observe National Pro-Nox™ Day on May 15, 2022!

ORLANDO, Fla., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAREstream America was established in 2013 with a vision to expand its Canadian roots of distributing premium respiratory, aesthetic, and pain management solutions into the United States. One of CAREstream's most distinguished products is Pro-Nox™, an FDA cleared, self-administered analgesic gas delivery system designed to alleviate pain and anxiety during procedures for adult and pediatric patients. Employing a 50/50 mixture of Oxygen and Nitrous Oxide, Pro-Nox™ has become the leading pain-relieving choice for thousands of clinicians and their patients.

Over 5,000 practices across the United States and Canada have integrated Pro-Nox™ as a vital component to their practice or facility. It has proven to be an incredibly versatile device, used in treatments including RF Microneedling, focused ultrasound, tattoo removal, aesthetic injectables, ablative and non-ablative laser treatments, hair restoration, urology, and even labor and delivery.

Patients can effectively manage their discomfort by taking an initial 5-7 deep breaths through Pro-Nox™ tubing at their own pace and then continuing this series of breaths throughout the treatment. Since Pro-Nox™ wears off within 10 minutes, patients can leave their treatments free of analgesic effects, and practitioners can complete procedures faster and with significantly more ease.

Marcel Besse, Executive Director of Pro-Nox™ Aesthetics, accredits Pro-Nox™ for jumpstarting a new wave of "painless treatments" with its anti-anxiety, relaxing effects. It has also increased growth for practices as more and more patients develop a positive outlook on their procedures, making it easy to achieve their aesthetic or medical goals.

Besse believes that "Pro-Nox™ helps practitioners answer the inevitable "Will it hurt?" question and has completely redefined what it means to undergo procedures — whether they're invasive or noninvasive. Typically, apprehensive patients either dread or completely shy away from medical/aesthetic procedures due to the possibility of pain. I wholeheartedly believe that Pro-Nox™ breaks that stigma and gives doctors and patients a better opportunity to connect, makes patients happier, and increases the practitioner's overall success."

Jason Pozner M.D., renowned plastic surgeon, thanks Pro-Nox™ because it "…has changed the way we practice plastic surgery. Not only does my staff use Pro-Nox™ daily for minimally invasive treatments, now most of our eyelid surgery, deep lasers and small volume liposuction is being done with small amounts of oral or IM medications along with Pro-Nox™."

"Now, more than ever, we need to make our patients feel relaxed, safe, and comfortable. I have been so impressed with how Pro-Nox™ has helped us manage all of this," added Doris Day, M.D., board-certified dermatologist.

"What are the benefits of Pro-Nox™? Well, there's two benefits – one is to the patient, and two is to the practice. The patient feels a sense of euphoria in the face of pain. Once patients find out your technique is painless, word-of-mouth referrals increase, patient retention increases, and better outcomes increase once you're known as the "painless practice," remarked board-certified plastic surgeon, Stephen Mulholland, M.D.

As Pro-Nox™ has gained prominence in the medical and aesthetic industries, CAREstream America was delighted to observe National Pro-Nox™ Day on May 15, 2022! Pro-Nox™ has become a well-known name with growth seen in units sold, social media engagement, and overall notability — earning this device national recognition.

CAREstream America has made it a priority to ensure Pro-Nox is available not only to aesthetic offices and birthing centers, but to many other medical specialties dealing with procedure discomfort and anxiety. Connect for a private demo and follow @pronoxcsa on Instagram to celebrate annually on May 15th!

About CAREstream America

The CAREstream group is dedicated to bettering the lives of its employees, patients and customers through premium services and products. CAREstream has been serving customer's respiratory and anesthesia needs for over 20 years. In 2013, CAREstream America was formed to expand its distribution of aesthetic and biologic solutions including Pro-Nox, Alpha2Active A2M, CAREprp, water-jet technologies to help shape the body and more. Both divisions also offer a variety of additional cutting-edge solutions to furnish quality care for facilities within aesthetics, orthopedics, labor and delivery, urology, hospitals and more. Christie Medical Holdings Inc. and the VeinViewer® device are also elements of the CAREstream Group.

www.carestreamamerica.com | www.christiemed.com

PRESS CONTACT

Marcel Besse

855-892-3872

https://www.pro-nox.com/home/

SOURCE Pro-Nox by CAREstream America