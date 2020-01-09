CareTech Wins Gold at 2019 Digital Health Awards

TROY, Mich., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareTech Solutions, a health IT and end-user interface service provider for U.S. hospitals and health systems, wins Gold in the 21st Annual Digital Health Awards - Fall Session, November 2019. The company scores high in the Website Portal and Content Management category, falling under the Web-based Digital Health classification.

The semiannual competition featured 60 categories in the following entry classifications: Web-based Digital Health; Mobile Digital Health Resources; Personal Digital Health Devices / Wearables; Digital Health Media / Publications; Digital Health — Social Media; and Connected Digital Health. A panel of 30 experts in digital health media served as judges and selected gold, silver, bronze, and merit winners from more than 300 entries.

CareTech won a first-place Gold Award for its Content Management System (CMS). A flexible, feature-rich platform, CareTech CMS empowers healthcare organizations to design, deploy and maintain their public-facing site and hospital intranet with confidence. The systems' ability to deliver contextualized content, seamless interaction and the ultimate experience turns healthcare organizations' websites into high-performing, interactive destinations.

Easily integrated with third-party tools, CareTech CMS helps providers quickly transform their existing hospital content management architecture and patient engagement strategy. With redefined content management abilities, providers can reinvent themselves digitally by creating new sources of value and driving greater efficiencies.

"This recognition is proof that CareTech Website Portal and Content Management System platform based solutions are being well-received by our valued healthcare partners for stronger patient engagement across the U.S. The CareTech platform supports the digital marketing strategy of clients by helping them transform their websites into high performing, interactive destinations with differentiated and modern responsive design. We look forward to accelerating the pace of providing next-generation, patient-centric content management solutions to the healthcare customers," said Vani Prasad, Executive Vice President, CareTech Solutions.

About CareTech Solutions

Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, CareTech Solutions is leading the path in innovative information technology and end-user interface services for U.S. hospitals and health systems. The company leverages emerging digital technologies to improve the quality of healthcare delivery and clinical outcomes. CareTech is listed in Healthcare Informatics 100, and has consistently won for 9 years (2008-2017) Best in KLAS for Extensive IT Outsourcing Award.

CareTech is a healthcare IT subsidiary of HTC Global Services, with multiple global delivery centers and operating presence in several countries, serving customers 24x7x365 through all time zones. www.caretech.com I www.htcinc.com

SOURCE CareTech Solutions

Related Links

http://www.caretech.com

