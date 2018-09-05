Carevature Medical's Dreal™ Decompression System is Safer for Patients, Says Recent Article

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent article in the International Journal of Spine Surgery, advanced decompression innovator Carevature's Dreal™ device yields significantly better results in incidental dural tears, with 87% improvement compared to high-speed drills and Kerrison Rongeurs (0.4% vs. 2.91%; p<0.01); and 80% improvement compared to ultrasonic bone cutters (0.4% vs. 1.95%; p<0.01).

This data demonstrates the Dreal™'s marked advantages in reducing natural risk of neural element injury. The results are attributed to the device's unique curved and shielded tip design, which requires only a very limited number of passes to remove the target pathology.[1]

"This confirms what my colleagues and I have been experiencing in our surgical practice," says Dr. Ely Ashkenazi, MD, neurosurgeon and senior spine surgeon at Tel Aviv's Israel Spine Center, where he and his team have used the Dreal™ in over 200 cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spine procedures.

"I've been deeply impressed with the design and function of these devices," adds Scott C. Kutz, MD, neurosurgeon at the Texas Back Institute (Plano, TX). "I don't believe any other device on the market can provide these results. Furthermore, it increases the efficiency and safety with which I can perform multiple, dissimilar spinal procedures. In particular, these devices are extremely helpful in minimally invasive spine surgery – a market segment that's expanding relative to standard spine surgery. I expect that use of the Dreal™ system will grow exponentially over the next few years, in step with the demand for minimally invasive spinal techniques."

Says Charlie Harrison, President of Carevature Medical, Inc. (Marietta, GA): "We've all been waiting for the new line of bayoneted designs, which truly raises the bar for decompression systems. Feedback from surgeons has been superb, and we're confident that this overwhelmingly positive response will be a major step towards the Dreal™'s rapid expansion in US markets and beyond."

ABOUT CAREVATURE

Carevature Medical Ltd., a privately-held medical device company headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, is dedicated to developing advanced orthopedic surgery solutions. Carevature is currently marketing its flagship line of products for spinal indications, Dreal™: the first and only curved device powerful enough to efficiently cut bone, and small enough for use in all sections of the spine. Over 800 patients worldwide have been treated with the Dreal™, with outstanding safety and recovery results.

[1] Suitability of Administrative Databases for Durotomy Incidence Assessment: Comparison to the Incidence Associated With Bone-Removal Devices, Calculated Using a Systemic Literature Review and Clinical Data. Robert Pflugmacher, Angelo Franzini, Shaked Horovitz, Richard Guyer, Ely Ashkenazi. International Journal of Spine Surgery Aug 2018, 12 (4) 498-509; DOI: 10.14444/5061

