Carew International Enhances Virtual Training Through Two Strategic Partnerships

CINCINNATI, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carew International, a leading sales training provider and Top 20 Online Sales Training Company as ranked by Selling Power magazine, has enhanced its virtual training and scaled its business through partnerships with Journey Sales and AmeriMatics.

Villanova, Pennsylvania-based Journey Sales is a pioneer in B2B account-based selling technology. Smart Rooms, the company's flagship product, are private digital collaboration spaces that serve as one-stop, comprehensive online portals for Carew training participants. Built natively on Salesforce in the Salesforce Community Cloud, Smart Rooms provide valuable opportunities for additional engagement and digital learning throughout Carew training, as well as knowledge reinforcement and knowledge assessment post-training.

AmeriMatics, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Disadvantaged (SDVOSB/SDB) Minority Business, is one of the most experienced providers of virtual learning support (VLS). Carew's partnership with AmeriMatics increases the effectiveness and enriches the execution of its virtual instructor-led training through high-quality production support.

"For 45 years Carew International has been focused on delivering best-in-class sales, customer service, and leadership training to our clients. Whether a workshop takes place in-person or online, we are always looking for ways to improve the experience," stated Carew Chief Sales Officer Scott Stiver. "With Journey Sales' Smart Room technology and AmeriMatics' virtual learning services and support, we are continuing to maximize the ROI of every workshop we conduct," continued Stiver.

Through these two strategic partnerships, Carew International is standing by its mission of creating value through exceptional learning experiences.

About Carew International

Since 1976, Carew International has been a leading provider of sales training and professional development programs for leadership and customer service. Carew built its reputation for delivering dramatic bottom-line results with training programs that provide a dynamic, interactive and unique learning experience proven to change behavior and drive lasting performance improvement. Carew International is independently owned and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information on Carew training programs, contact us at 800.227.3977, email [email protected], or visit us online at www.carew.com.

