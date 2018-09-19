Carew International Selected as Sales Training Provider for Pi Sigma Epsilon Collegiate Sales Competition

CINCINNATI, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pi Sigma Epsilon (PSE), the national fraternity for sales and marketing students and professionals, announced that Carew International has once again been selected to provide the sales training content and instruction for the 2018-19 Pro-Am Sell-a-Thon® national collegiate sales competition. Carew International is a leading provider of sales training and leadership development programs, and is consistently recognized by Selling Power magazine with inclusion on the magazine's annual list of top sales training companies.

Jeff Seeley, CEO of Carew International

"PSE's annual Pro-Am sales competition embodies the very mission of our organization – to facilitate the professional development and success of our student members," stated Pi Sigma Epsilon CEO Joan Rogala. "We take great pride in the quality and integrity of these regional and national events. Using Carew International as our sales training provider since 2014 has greatly improved the quality of skill development for our student participants as well as the overall Sell-a-Thon experience," continued Rogala. "And each year, Carew finds a way to further improve the sales training program for our students. Their commitment to this partnership and these students is exceptional," continued Rogala.

This is the fifth year that Carew has provided professional sales training for the event, and Carew CEO Jeff Seeley commented on his company's support of PSE and the Pro-Am sales competition. "At Carew, our mission is to facilitate sales and leadership excellence in the business community. PSE engages students who are committed to excellence and eager to hone their skills in preparation for a successful career in sales. I can't think of a better organization or event for Carew to support," stated Seeley. "Our team is excited to work alongside PSE to provide these students with confidence and real-world selling skills."

The Pro-Am Sell-a-Thon promotes sales as a professional career and provides many benefits to participating students, including professional sales training, an authentic B2B sales simulation, coaching and feedback from professionals and exposure to many of PSE's corporate sponsor companies. Carew's popular Dimensions of Professional Selling® sales training program is the foundation for sales training at the regional and national PSE sales competitions for the 2018-19 academic year. The Pro-Am Sell-a-Thon is made possible with the sponsorship of Carew International, Liberty Mutual, Northwestern Mutual, Vector Marketing and UPS.

About Carew

Carew International is a leading provider of sales training programs, leadership development and customer service training. For more than 40 years, our comprehensive, proven programs have consistently delivered dramatic results in productivity and profitability for clients worldwide. Carew International is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information on Carew development programs, visit us online at www.carew.com.

About Pi Sigma Epsilon

Pi Sigma Epsilon is the only national, professional, co-educational fraternity in sales, marketing, and management. Founded in 1952, PSE's mission is to develop sales and marketing skills in its members. Additionally, PSE promotes the fields of marketing and sales as careers. Nearly 4,000 collegians come together with professionals and PSE alumni to enhance their academic, professional and personal experiences.

