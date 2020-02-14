Carey International Earns Three Nods for Chauffeured Services at the 2020 Travvy Awards

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carey International, Inc., the global leader in chauffeured services and ground transportation management, today, announced it won top honors in all three "Best Chauffeured Services" categories at the sixth annual Travvy Awards. Travvy Awards are voted on by actual travel influencers, including travel advisors and agents, who have first-hand knowledge of the suppliers and services delivered by each nominee.

Carey prevailed with Gold Awards for: "Best Chauffeured Services - Domestic", "Best Chauffeured Services – Overall" and "Best Chauffeured Services – International". While 2020 marked the fourth time Carey International won gold for "Best Chauffeured Service - Overall" it added to its list of accolades by claiming all three esteemed "Chauffeured Services" Travvy Awards for a second year in a row.

"We are grateful to once again receive the travel industry's high honor of recognition for our services," said Sandy Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Carey International Inc., "Winning not one, but three awards on this special night is a direct result of Carey International's team of professionals delivering on our commitment to excellence, consistently, each and every day, in more than 1,000 cities worldwide."

Yolanda Carneiro, Vice President of Travel Industry Partnerships and Inside Sales was in attendance with Mr. Miller and accepted each award on behalf of Carey.

Carey International is recognized as a leading supporter of the travel industry, operating in more than 1000 cities worldwide and featuring more than 40 direct partnerships with the world's largest Travel Management Companies, Travel Consortia, Host Agencies and Associations. Carey also participates with many prominent associations, including its standing as an Emerald Level partner with the American Society of Travel Agents.

About Carey International, Inc.

Carey International is the trusted leader in innovative chauffeured service solutions, customer-centric travel technology, and ground transportation logistics management; providing world-class service, unparalleled safety, and general peace of mind to the world's most discerning travelers, since 1921. Spanning more than 1,000 cities worldwide, Carey's award-winning global franchise network offers consistent standards of service and unmatched business control for both travelers and arrangers across two distinct brands.

Carey® features a world-class fleet of late-model executive and luxury vehicles, a corps of professional chauffeurs, and a full portfolio of specialized transportation logistics management services. www.carey.com

Embarque® offers smart, modern transportation utilizing a fleet of fuel-efficient vehicles and a team of professional drivers dedicated to offering a unique car service experience that raises the bar on efficiency and productivity for any class of traveler. www.embarque.com

