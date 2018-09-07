Carey International Names Sandy Miller New Chief Executive Officer And Dan Miller Chief Operating Officer

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carey International, Inc., the leading provider of innovative chauffeured service solutions, customer-centric travel technology, and ground transportation logistics management, announced today it has named Sandy Miller as its new Chief Executive Officer and has tapped Dan Miller to fill the role of Chief Operating Officer. Both officers will join Mitchell Lahr, Carey International's current Chief Financial Officer, in the formation of the new Office of the CEO.

Sandy Miller brings over thirty years of experience in the travel and transportation industries to Carey International. Most notably, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Budget Group, Inc., the NYSE listed parent of Budget Rent a Car Corporation from 1997 to 2003. Most recently, Sandy served as a founding Partner at Basin Street Partners, an investment management firm based in South Florida. Previously, Mr. Miller was the Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Team Rental Group, a NASDAQ listed company that owned various transportation businesses throughout the United States, including a number of large Budget Rent a Car franchises.

Joining Mr. Miller in the Office of the CEO as Carey International's new COO is his son, and business partner, Dan Miller.

Dan Miller has spent the past eight years in the travel and transportation industries, including consultating for hedge funds with investments in the travel and transportation sectors. A graduate of Georgetown University, Mr. Miller also serves as a Partner at Basin Street Partners where he is responsible for the firm's investment activities in the travel, transportation, real estate and financial services industries.

"It's an exciting time for the ground transportation industry and Carey International is a company that is doing exciting things," said Sandy Miller, CEO of Carey International. "There is a tremendous amount of opportunity in the marketplace right now, and Dan and I are both pleased to be joining such a well-positioned company."

About Carey International, Inc.

Carey International is the trusted leader in innovative chauffeured service solutions, customer-centric travel technology, and ground transportation logistics management; providing world-class service, unparalleled safety, and general peace of mind to the world's most discerning travelers, since 1921. Spanning more than 1,000 cities worldwide, Carey's award-winning global franchise network offers consistent standards of service and unmatched business control for both travelers and arrangers across two distinct brands.

Carey® features a world-class fleet of late-model executive and luxury vehicles, a corps of professional chauffeurs, and a full portfolio of specialized transportation logistics management services. www.carey.com

Embarque® offers smart, modern transportation utilizing a fleet of fuel-efficient vehicles and a team of professional drivers dedicated to offering a unique car service experience that raises the bar on efficiency and productivity for any class of traveler. www.embarque.com

