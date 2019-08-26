Carfax Announces Partnership With Gubagoo To Help Consumers Buy With Confidence

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carfax and Gubagoo, the leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs, have announced a partnership that enables car shoppers to seamlessly research vehicles online before buying. Consumers utilizing Gubagoo's chat and digital retailing solutions on dealer websites will now have access to a free Carfax Vehicle History Report.

Gubagoo's conversational commerce platform, which includes ChatSmart advanced live chat, Text+ for inbound/outbound texting, Publisher for behavior-based offers and incentives, and Gubagoo Virtual Retailing's guided shopping experience, will now provide consumers with one-click access to Carfax Vehicle History Reports. Car shoppers can make confident decisions with access to information like prior accidents and damage, number of owners, service records and mileage.

"We are excited about this innovative partnership with Gubagoo to give car shoppers another avenue to research a vehicle before purchasing," said Scott Fredericks, Carfax Vice President of Marketing. "We know consumer knowledge of the vehicle history improves trust with dealerships, leads to better informed buying decisions and increases sales conversion on used vehicle inventory."

Dealerships partnered with both Carfax and Gubagoo can maximize their utility with this integration that enables them to provide greater transparency to car shoppers with easier access to Carfax reports.

"Gubagoo is excited to partner with Carfax," said Brad Title, Gubagoo CEO. "We are constantly working to bring consumers and dealerships closer through omnichannel communication and transparency. We firmly believe that building trust with online shoppers in both online and offline channels is paramount to helping consumers make more informed buying decisions that meet individual needs."

About Gubagoo

Gubagoo is the leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs. Used by more than 5,000 Dealerships, Gubagoo's fully managed omni-channel messaging and digital retailing platforms instantly connect consumers to Dealerships anytime and anywhere through live chat, text, video, Facebook Messenger, and other digital messaging channels, converting high quality leads and appointments for Dealerships 24/7/365. For more information, visit www.gubagoo.com, e-mail hello@gubagoo.com or call 855-359-2573.

About Carfax

Carfax, a unit of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, own and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by Carfax vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, Carfax provides exclusive services like Carfax Used Car Listings, myCarfax, Carfax History-Based Value and the flagship Carfax® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. Carfax owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is a nationally recognized top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Own, Sell – Show me the Carfax™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

