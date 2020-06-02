CARFAX For Life Program Helps Dealers Drive Service Traffic During COVID-19

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CARFAX for Life program is helping dealerships drive service traffic during this unprecedented time. The program lets dealers take advantage of the trusted CARFAX name with tools like specially branded service reminders. The reminders still direct customers to the dealership, but unlike typical reminders, they're sent from CARFAX, leading to 4X the engagement on average.

CARFAX for Life encourages people to "favorite" their program dealership and provide feedback. These folks have their vehicles serviced more often, with the average favorite spending an additional $62 per year and being 21% more likely to return to the same dealer. There is billions of dollars in car maintenance that goes unperformed every year. CARFAX for Life is designed to help keep car owners safe by getting the needed service done at the right time. CARFAX also solicits 100% verified ratings and reviews, improving the dealer's reputation and Google rankings.

"CARFAX for Life has really closed the circle for us," said Matthew Pennell, Marketing Director at Priority Auto Group. "We don't have information the same way CARFAX does. CARFAX is able to send our customers manufacturer suggested maintenance, so it's not us telling them to come back and buy tires, but a trusted third-party with accurate and pertinent data. Their emails to our customers have a 30% open rate, which if you know anything about it, is unheard of."

Priority Auto Group had most of its 17 dealerships on CARFAX for Life since the program started in early 2019. Collectively their dealerships have more than 58,000 favorites from customers on CARFAX Car Care (formerly myCARFAX). One dealership they signed up in April, went from zero favorites to 1,100 in just one month.

"During these times we need all the help we can get as it relates to driving people to the dealership," Pennell added. He went on to share in April, Priority Auto Group sent 24,000 emails to service customers through CARFAX for Life, and they saw 5,000 service visits from those reminders.

CARFAX for Life is currently free to try through September 30th to eligible dealers. Call 888-788-7715 to learn more.

Editor's note: For video of the interview with Matthew Pennell click here.

