CARFAX In Top Five On The Washington Post's 'Top Workplace' List For Large Companies

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX is being recognized as one of The Washington Post's Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area for the seventh consecutive year. This year marked the first that CARFAX was recognized in the Large Company category, and it took the fifth spot on the list.

"Team CARFAX continues to grow," said Adrienne Webster, Vice President of Human Resources. "We've done a significant amount of hiring in recent years, and we've continued to stay focused on our unique culture. In these unprecedented times, this award is especially meaningful because it's based on the feedback of CARFAX employees. We know they value our continued investment in teamwork and a mission-driven culture."

CARFAX is just one of 14 companies to be named a Top Workplace seven times since the award began in 2014. CARFAX currently has 1006 employees - more than 250 new people joined Team CARFAX in 2019 alone.

CARFAX has been a staple of the Northern Virginia business community for more than 30 years. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX is a leader in consumer-information technology with a database of more than 24 billion records. Through the years the CARFAX product offerings have expanded to include Used Car Listings and Car Care, a program designed to help car owners better maintain their vehicles. Outside the office, Team CARFAX has been a long-time supporter of the annual Bike to the Beach DC program, which raises money for autism research.

Selection in The Washington Post's Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage , LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

