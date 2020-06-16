CARFAX Receives Spot On The Washington Post's 'Top Workplace' List For The Seventh Straight Time

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX has been named one of The Washington Post's 2020 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area for the seventh consecutive year. CARFAX is just one of 14 companies to receive the prestigious honor seven times since the award began in 2014, highlighting a culture built around teamwork and dedication to the CARFAX mission.

"The Post's recognition of CARFAX as a Top Workplace for the seventh straight year confirms our team's unwavering commitment and passion," said Dick Raines, president at CARFAX. "Team CARFAX has a mission-driven culture that aims to help millions of people confidently shop, buy, service or sell used cars. This award is incredibly meaningful because it's based on the feedback from Team CARFAX. We've grown that team significantly in recent years, and it's critical we continue to invest in it and our unique work environment."

CARFAX has been a staple of the Northern Virginia business community for more than 30 years. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX is a leader in consumer-information technology with a database of more than 24 billion records. Through the years the CARFAX product offerings have expanded to include Used Car Listings and Car Care, a program designed to help car owners better maintain their vehicles. Outside the office, Team CARFAX has been a long-time supporter of the annual Bike to the Beach DC program, which raises money for autism research.

This was the first year CARFAX was recognized in the Large Company category. CARFAX currently has 997 employees - more than 250 new people joined Team CARFAX in 2019 alone.

"Now in its seventh year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies that are leaders in the Washington-area in terms of employee engagement and satisfaction," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "We had a record number of employees participate in the survey this year, making it clear that these organizations have made cultivating an atmosphere of support and respect a priority."



Selection in The Washington Post's Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage , LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. The full list along with additional content will run in print in a special Top Workplaces magazine on October 14 and will be available on The Post's site. The Washington Post will also host an awards ceremony in October to recognize the 200 top-ranked companies.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.



About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

