CarFinance CEO Speaks at Goldman Sachs Housing and Consumer Finance 2019 Conference

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CarFinance CEO Craig Hewitt recently participated in a panel discussion on Technology Advances in Auto Finance with representatives from Fair and Spring Labs. The discussion was moderated by Goldman Sachs at the Housing and Consumer Finance 2019 Conference in New York.

"CarFinance is honored to share its technical insights on stage with two of our industry's thought leaders," said Hewitt. "Technology plays a critical role in making our customers' online experience quick, easy and secure."

Unlike other online financial sites, CarFinance's sole focus is auto loans and refinancing. The company's expertise and unique platform enables them to present multiple finance options that accommodate their customers' needs, allowing users to obtain offers on new vehicle financing or access lower interest or monthly payments through refinancing.

"How consumers get auto loans and how lenders find customers hasn't changed in 30 years," Hewitt said. "Consumers want to migrate to a digital transaction, but no one is creating a wholly digital transaction. We're the first auto-finance specialists to attempt it."

With CarFinance, the entire loan or refinancing experience happens online. "Our customers can upload images of documents directly from their phone and find out what offers are available in a matter of minutes. Our intuitive UX enables them to drive away happy," Hewitt said.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and authorized to do direct lending in 46 states, CarFinance is the industry's leading direct to consumer fintech. Managed by a diverse team of industry leaders, CarFinance's direct to consumer lending platform is dedicated to delivering a best-in-class user experience for consumers looking for a new or used auto loan, or refinancing their existing auto loan. From the easy to use online credit application through the final funding process, the entire process can be completed virtually online directly with CarFinance. Each customer's information is kept private, safe and secure. See what customers are saying on social media by visiting the CarFinance Facebook and Yelp pages.

Contact:

Blair Rohlfing

215-440-9800

211076@email4pr.com

SOURCE CarFinance

Related Links

https://carfinance.com

