Cargill and Eagle Genomics Agree to Multi-Year Platform Engagement to Accelerate Microbiome Discovery

LONDON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life sciences and microbiome knowledge discovery company Eagle Genomics today announced that Cargill has signed a multi-year platform agreement to enable the digital transformation of microbiome and life sciences R&D across its global locations.

The deployment of the Eagle Genomics e[datascientist] platform will initially enable Cargill's Health Technologies business to organize and synthesize additional insights from microbiome data amassed by the company over the past decade. "By revealing relationships between microbiome data entities and relevant multi-omics data, the platform will further enable Cargill to advance our understanding of the complex association between the microbiome and digestive and immune health in humans and animals," said Mike Johnson, marketing director, Cargill Health Technologies.

"Healthy animals, healthy people and a healthy planet are all interconnected," Johnson explained. "With the advanced knowledge and insights we anticipate generating from our microbiome data, the e[datascientist] will allow us to effectively build on our existing suite of health solutions and bring more relevant products to market in this exciting area of functional food."

With the capabilities to manage, explore and interpret life sciences data beyond the microbiome, the Eagle Genomics platform will ultimately allow Cargill to digitally reinvent its biological research activities to bring innovative products to customers, faster.

With a particular focus on the microbiome, (the populations of bacteria, viruses and fungi which coexist in our bodies, in the environment and which make up the majority of life on earth), Eagle Genomics is accelerating advances in the fields of sustainable agriculture and functional food. The Eagle Genomics e[datascientist] platform applies AI, a unique data valuation engine and pioneering visualisation to navigate and reveal novel relationships between data entities at microbiomical scale.

Anthony Finbow, CEO at Eagle Genomics said, "We are delighted to be enabling Cargill to explore microbiome data for food and digestive health, an area which we believe will be transformed by microbiome discovery over the next decade. We look forward to a future of industry-disrupting food and nutraceutical products for humans and animals, informed by our platform."

About Eagle Genomics

Eagle Genomics' award-winning AI augmented knowledge discovery platform, the e[datascientist], is revolutionising how scientists conduct life sciences research and is bridging the gap between data and new insights in a rapid, systematic and traceable way. It puts data science at the fingertips of biologists to drastically reduce time and cost of research, enabling customers to achieve radical productivity improvements and true data driven discovery.

Find out more at www.eaglegenomics.com

About Cargill

Cargill's 160,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 154 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

