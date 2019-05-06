Cargill conducts voluntary recall of select Southern States® feed due to high, excessive or elevated aflatoxin levels

MINNEAPOLIS, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill's animal nutrition business is conducting a voluntary recall of select Southern States® feed due to aflatoxin levels that exceed FDA's action levels. The affected products, which were manufactured and sold in the eastern United States, were removed from retail shelves throughout February, March, and April 2019. Livestock, horses, and poultry exposed to aflatoxin are at risk of exposure to several health hazards.

Aflatoxicosis has the same acute and chronic adverse effects and health consequences across all species and age classes (immature and mature). Immature animals are more sensitive to aflatoxins. Acute aflatoxicosis may result in generalized hemorrhage, bloody diarrhea and death in 1-3 days. In addition, aflatoxin toxicity can cause reduced feed intake, reduced weight gain, liver damage, jaundice, and eventually death.

No adverse health effects to animals have been reported to date. Nonetheless, Cargill is taking this voluntary step out of an abundance of caution.

The affected products were manufactured at Cargill's Cleveland, North Carolina, facility. Cargill first learned of the issue when it received a notification from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture of test results showing that a single lot of a specific Southern States product contained elevated levels of aflatoxin. Cargill has identified and corrected the root cause.

The following affected products were recalled from retail outlets and distributors in the Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia markets and removed from retail shelves throughout February, March, and April 2019. To view the label for each product, please click on the link in the table below that corresponds to that product.

Consumers and other end users who have any of the affected lots in their possession should return remaining product to their local dealer or retailer for a replacement or full refund. For more information, call 800-822-1012 (Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

At Cargill, the safety of our products and the well-being of the animals we feed is our top priority. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of and in cooperation with the United States Food and Drug Administration.

