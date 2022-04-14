Cargill expands RadiPure® pea protein into the META & India markets

"No individual protein source can solely feed the world. While consumers are looking for alternatives to increase their protein intake, they do not want to compromise on taste and texture. Our RadiPure® pea protein helps us meet this growing demand in the market," Banu Oksun, Cargill Foods META Enrichment Category Leader.

Functionally, RadiPure® pea protein offers the solubility and flavor profile that customers need for food application development. Those benefits, alongside its emulsifying, viscosifying and gelation properties, make pea protein a good choice for a wide range of applications, including dairy and dairy alternatives, snacks, bakery, plant-based meat alternatives, vegan, and vegetarian solutions.

Nutritionally, pea protein is highly regarded for its superior amino acid profile and high digestibility. Cargill's offering provides a minimum of 80% protein in with RadiPure® brand. It can be combined with other plant-based proteins to deliver a complete protein profile. Pea protein also packs plenty of label appeal. The ingredient is familiar to consumers and enables valuable product claims such as non-GMO, dairy-free, and gluten-free.

"We are committed to providing our customers in META region with innovative solutions that help them win in the rapidly growing plant-based market space," added Banu Oksun. "Adding RadiPure® pea protein to our product portfolio gives our customers access to one of the most versatile plant proteins currently available."

Cargill is expanding its plant-based protein offerings in META as demand for protein-rich, plant-based foods continues to grow throughout the region. Eighty-three percent of META customers always/usually choose food or beverages because they are high in protein1. With more consumers turning to plant-based options to diversify their diet with added-nutritional value, agile food and beverage manufacturers are thriving to meet demands. The number of products launched with high protein and plant-based claims has increased by 31% in the last 5 years2.

In the ensuing 60 years, the company has invested more than US$530 million in Turkey and expanded its product portfolio to encompass a wide array of food ingredients, including this latest addition of RadiPure® pea protein. Cargill further supports customers with its world-class technical expertise and resources such as its new state-of-the-art application center and a high-tech ingredient blending production plant in Orhangazi, Turkey that will serve as a regional hub for dairy innovation.

1 Health Focus International, Turkey, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia 2020

2 Innova, 2017 – 2021 META region data

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1795907/1___Banu_Oksun.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1795908/2___Pea_Protein.jpg

SOURCE Cargill META