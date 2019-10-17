Cargill launches Feeding Intelligence, a platform to support farmers and help them tackle today's complex animal nutrition and health challenges

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill today introduced Feeding Intelligence, a new platform aimed at helping animal farmers navigate the changing food production landscape while raising awareness of their role as everyday heroes.

"Today's farmers face countless challenges, from keeping up with a rapidly changing industry to navigating the demands of consumers around the way animals are raised," said David Webster, president of Cargill's Animal Nutrition & Health business. "They are the heroes who nourish the growing world. But being a hero is a difficult job. That's why Cargill is committed to supporting those who feed the world, equipping them with the resources, tools and solutions necessary to raise animals more sustainability, more responsibly—more intelligently."

Feeding Intelligence provides resources for farmers on the latest intelligent animal production practices aimed at helping them improve their operations—across all species. Resources, support and stories of commitment and care are featured on www.feedingintelligence.com. Farmers can find information on a variety of topics including technological advancement, animal health and well-being, performance, sustainability and much more.

Cargill customer and owner of U.S. dairy operation Coldstream Farms, Galen Smith, often feels the pressures of the changing industry. Smith recognizes the need to invest in technology and sustainability, and to constantly innovate to remain relevant for the future—something he's done to great success on his farm.

"How do we stay relevant with all these pressures that are put upon us? I spend a lot of time researching and finding newer technologies and opportunities for the future," said Smith. "New technology has allowed us to grow and get an economy of scale that this environment continues to demand."

Through Feeding Intelligence, Cargill is opening a new front in the effort to help animal farmers succeed. For over a century, Cargill has been a partner for farmers. The introduction of Feeding Intelligence is both recognition of the tough road farmers face and a renewed commitment to helping the company's customers succeed.

"Cargill employees work hard each day to build trusted partnerships with farmers around the world," Webster added. "Both consumers and farmers want safe, nutritious food produced in a sustainable manner. This goal is achievable and is a priority for Cargill. We champion the world's farmers, supporting their quest for intelligent production practices that optimize animal health and well-being, providing consultative nutritional science expertise and advocating for these heroes, day in and day out."

A recent Cargill study found that 55% of consumers think farmers should care most about providing safe, healthy, affordable and abundant food. Other noted responsibilities for farmers included sustainability, animal well-being and providing for their employees and communities. These demands from consumers—who have never been more interested in their food yet are so far removed from the farm—are in direct alignment with farmer goals. Yet there remains a tension between both parties.

As a major entity in the food value chain, Cargill has a unique perspective on the complex challenges from both the farmer and consumer point of view. This vantage point also uniquely positions Cargill to support productive conversations and incite positive change.

"Cargill is committed to advancing farmers' operations in a way that aligns with consumer needs—helping farmers become more sustainable, more innovative and more profitable so the cycle can continue," noted Webster. "This isn't possible without the millions of everyday heroes, our world's farmers, on a quest to produce the very food consumers demand."

"Is there a future in farming?" asked Smith. "I certainly hope so. It's a challenging road, but our job today is to evaluate what's in front of us and try to make the best decisions, so we have opportunities for our kids in the future. And, if we do a good job at that, I certainly hope there's a future in farming."

About Cargill

Cargill's 160,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 154 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Cargill Animal Nutrition & Health

Cargill's animal nutrition & health business has more than 20,000 employees at 310 facilities in more than 40 countries. Fueled by our innovation and research, we offer a range of products and services to feed manufacturers, animal producers, and feed retailers around the world, helping put food on the plates of nearly one billion people around the world every day. Cargill's animal nutrition & health business offers a range of compound feed, premixes, feed additives, supply chain and risk management solutions, software tools and animal nutrition expertise that is unmatched in the industry. For more information about Cargill Animal Nutrition & Health, visit: http://www.cargill.com/feed.

