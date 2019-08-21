Cargill to open Innovation Lab at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

HOPKINS, Minn., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Illinois students focused on solving some of the world's greatest challenges across the global food and agriculture systems will soon have a new space to test their work thanks to a partnership with Cargill. The Research Park at the Urbana-Champaign campus will be the home of the newest Cargill Innovation Lab, the company announced today.

Led by Cargill's digital labs team of data scientists, Innovation Lab students and staff will work directly with Cargill business leaders, operations teams and customers to help move digital ideas – in weeks, not months – to test mode.

"Cargill's commitment to engaging our students in its innovation process will add a new dimension to their educational experiences at Illinois," said Robert J. Jones, chancellor, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. "I had the good fortune to visit Cargill's headquarters and engage with their leadership in this process. I am excited that Cargill has decided to join the dynamic environment in our Research Park."

In turn, the Innovation Lab provides Cargill with a pipeline of talented software engineering and data science students and graduates ready to modernize agricultural supply chains and food systems across the globe.

"We are on a constant search for new innovations and new talent, whose fresh thinking can help us bring new technologies to life," said Keith Narr, vice president, Cargill's digital labs team. "With an impressive engineering and computer science program, the University of Illinois is an ideal partner to spur the growth and innovation in our digital business."

The Cargill Innovation Lab formally opens its doors this fall, following a successful first phase of the partnership, including a 12-week internship program.

"We know our students are motivated by making an impact in their communities," said Jones. "There are few greater ways to do so than by helping Cargill fulfill its purpose of feeding the world."

About Cargill

Cargill's 160,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 154 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

About the Research Park at the University of Illinois

The Research Park at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a technology hub for startup companies and corporate research and development operations. Within the Research Park there are 120 companies employing students and full-time technology professionals. More information at researchpark.illinois.edu. Find the Research Park on Twitter at @UIResearchPark.

