Cargill's sustainable, plant-based alternative to omega-3 fish oil approved for US cultivation

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquaculture farmers will have access to a sustainable, plant-based source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids for aquafeed, now that the USDA has deregulated Cargill's proprietary canola for cultivation in the United States. Currently, aquafeed for farm-raised salmon contains fish oil to help fish reach desired EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acid levels. By combining technology from BASF with its canola innovation capabilities and aquaculture expertise, Cargill is able to provide farmers access to Latitude™, a plant-based alternative that relieves harvesting pressure on wild fish populations, while meeting the market need for a reliable supply of long-chain omega-3s at a predictable price.

"This approval means we are on target to deliver Latitude™, our sustainable, fish oil alternative made from canola oilseeds to aquaculture farmers and feed manufacturers. It represents another key step in creating a global supply chain that can meet a critical environmental challenge," said Mark Christiansen, managing director for Cargill's specialty oils business.

Cargill has been testing omega-3 canola varieties under permit in multiple locations in Montana since 2015, and with USDA deregulation, Cargill plans to advance the commercialization of its long-chain omega-3 canola trait in a tightly-managed closed loop supply chain. The USDA deregulation is an important step in the regulatory approval strategy for Cargill's new omega-3 canola.

BASF generated the data package and submitted the application for USDA regulatory approval of Cargill's proprietary long-chain omega-3 canola.

"We are committed to excellence in meeting the extensive regulatory and stewardship requirements that accompany a new, genetically-optimized crop, and to assuring strict adherence to all applicable regulations," said Ralph Paulini, vice president of regulatory & stewardship for seeds & traits at BASF. "Our efforts are validated with the USDA deregulation of Cargill's omega-3 canola."

