Carhartt Highlights Historic Styles With Release of Heritage Icon Collection Made in the U.S.A.

A18 Watch Hat

J130 Active Jac

K87 Workwear Pocket T-Shirt

B01 Firm Duck Double Front Work Dungaree

Each piece in the Heritage Collection include a throwback "Car in Heart" logo patch, which was used from 1889 until approximately 1900 on bib overalls created for railroad workers. Additionally, Carhartt is reintroducing its "Red Duck" fabric, which first appeared during World War I when it was used in response to the inability of manufacturers to obtain blue denim dyes from Germany. The fabric remains Carhartt's renowned brown duck fabric, but in a red tinted colorway unique to this collection.

"With over 130 years of crafting high-quality, hardworking gear, our goal is to continue pushing the industry forward while always remembering where we came from," said Alex Guerrero, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Global Product at Carhartt. "We will continue to look for ways to evolve and innovate our pieces with durability, reliability and quality remaining our highest priority."

Carhartt identifies its icons based on response from its consumers, who have continued to purchase these key products throughout the decades. While these icons have evolved to better serve those who keep our country humming, each style has had remained a dependable, go-to piece of gear for our hardworking consumers.

The Heritage Icon Collection is available now. Consumers can shop the entire collection by visiting www.Carhartt.com. Learn more about Carhartt's history here.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,500 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com .

