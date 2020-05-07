Caribou Biosciences and MaxCyte Enter into Clinical and Commercial License Agreement

BERKELEY, Calif. and GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. ("Caribou"), a leading CRISPR genome editing company, and MaxCyte, Inc, a global cell-based therapies and life sciences company, today announced a clinical and commercial license agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Caribou gains rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT platform for the advancement of its CRISPR gene-edited allogeneic T cell therapy programs.

Caribou will obtain non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's platform to develop CRISPR gene-edited allogeneic T cell therapies. In return, MaxCyte will receive undisclosed development and approval milestones and sales-based payments in addition to other licensing fees.

"As we advance our lead allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy program, we are preparing for the future by securing access to a transfection platform for both clinical and commercial implementation," said Steven Kanner, Ph.D., Caribou's Chief Scientific Officer.

Doug Doerfler, President & CEO of MaxCyte, said: "We are proud to support Caribou Biosciences as it develops its allogeneic cell therapy programs. This important agreement represents another key expansion for MaxCyte, emphasizing the value of our technology platform to companies developing pioneering gene-editing and cell therapies. We believe that such programs have high potential to deliver positive clinical impact for patients facing serious and difficult-to-treat diseases."

MaxCyte's ExPERT instrument family represents the next generation of leading, clinically validated, electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering. By delivering high transfection efficiency, seamless scalability and enhanced functionality, the ExPERT platform delivers the high-end performance essential to enable the next wave of biological and cellular therapeutics.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou is a leading company in CRISPR genome editing founded by pioneers of CRISPR biology. The company is developing an internal pipeline of off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapies, other gene-edited cell therapies, and engineered gut microbes. Additionally, Caribou offers licenses to its CRISPR-Cas9 foundational IP in multiple fields including research tools, internal research use, diagnostics, and industrial biotechnology. Interested companies may contact Caribou at [email protected]. For more information about Caribou, visit www.cariboubio.com and follow the Company @CaribouBio. "Caribou Biosciences" and the Caribou logo are registered trademarks of Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, the clinical-stage global cell-based therapies and life sciences company, uses its proprietary next-generation cell and gene therapies to revolutionise medical treatments and ultimately save lives. The Company's premier cell engineering enabling technology is currently being deployed by leading drug developers worldwide, including all of the top ten global biopharmaceutical companies. MaxCyte licences have been granted to more than 100 cell therapy programmes, with more than 70 licensed for clinical use, and the Company has now entered into ten clinical/commercial license agreements with leading cell therapy and gene editing developers. MaxCyte was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US. For more information, visit www.maxcyte.com.

MaxCyte, Inc.

