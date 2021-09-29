Caribou Coffee Celebrates National Coffee Day With Launch Of New National Subscription Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Coffee, a premium coffeehouse known for industry-leading innovation and signature handcrafted products, announced today the official launch of its new Caribou Subscriptions program. This nationwide coffee delivery service offers craft-roasted coffee, ground to your specification, delivered right to your door. Other Caribou favorites available for subscription include K-Cup® Pods, teas and ready-to-drink canned beverages. In honor of National Coffee Day, the brand is offering a free bag of coffee to the first 100 subscribers, with additional details on the simple sign-up process and this exclusive offering available on Caribou's website .

With the Caribou Subscriptions program, fans of the Midwest-based coffeehouse chain can enjoy a freshly brewed coffee wherever they live, thanks to the program's convenient delivery service shipped directly from the roasters. In addition to the Caribou Subscriptions sign-up deal on National Coffee Day, Caribou Coffee is also offering a chance to win exciting in-store deals for their loyalty members at hundreds of locations nationwide on September 29th, including free coffee for a year, free size upgrades, discounted beverages and more.

"While our brand has a strong brick-and-mortar presence in the Midwest, we know that there are passionate Caribou Coffee fans in all 50 states," said Erin Newkirk, VP of Brand Strategy at Caribou Coffee. "One of the questions we hear most often is, 'I love Caribou. When are you coming to my hometown?!'; The answer is as soon as we possibly can and until then, check out Caribou Coffee Subscriptions, built to make your coffee routine as delightful as possible at home, no matter where you call home."

To sign up for the Caribou Subscriptions program, visit Caribou Subscriptions and subscribe with 3 simple steps:

Step 1: Choose Yours —Choose your favorite products that you want scheduled to arrive at your door.

—Choose your favorite products that you want scheduled to arrive at your door. Step 2: Set a Schedule —Receive shipments weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly. Caribou grinds, picks, and ships each order to ensure freshness.

—Receive shipments weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly. Caribou grinds, picks, and ships each order to ensure freshness. Step 3: Relax and Enjoy—Just sit back, relax and Caribou's first class service department will take it from there.

Caribou Subscriptions members have the option to curate their personalized orders from a variety of the brand's family of products, including:

Coffee Beans: Fresh from the Caribou Coffee roastery to your door. Get your favorite beans whole or ground fresh to order for the perfect brew.

Fresh from the Caribou Coffee roastery to your door. Get your favorite beans whole or ground fresh to order for the perfect brew. K-Cup ® Pods: Whether stocking up at home for the office, make sure your single brew K-Cup® Pods never run out.

Whether stocking up at home for the office, make sure your single brew K-Cup® Pods never run out. Ready-To-Drink Cans: From Cold Brew to Caribou BOUsted™ caffeinated beverages. Keep plenty on hand in the fridge with a scheduled delivery.

From Cold Brew to Caribou BOUsted™ caffeinated beverages. Keep plenty on hand in the fridge with a scheduled delivery. Tea: The widest selection available for those harder to find teas. Start your subscription to keep those fresh teas stocked.

Caribou Coffee's commitment to sustainability by serving 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffee and espresso, as well as its ongoing investments in product innovation and customer experience have fueled the premium coffeehouse's continued growth and compounding success. These factors have also translated into its industry-leading NPS score and unparalleled guest satisfaction. The ongoing success of Caribou's omnichannel, which has allowed the regional concept to elevate its visibility with consumers on a national scale and drive revenue through retail in all 50 states, further highlights the demand for the new subscription service.

Registering with Caribou Coffee online allows customers to easily manage their subscriptions, access exclusive offers, and snag the best deals through the Caribou Perks loyalty program.

For more information on the Caribou Subscriptions program and the brand's National Coffee Day deals, visit Caribou Coffee's National Coffee Day landing page.

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee provides high-quality handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life's adventures, both big and small, with over 320 company owned locations nationwide, 130 domestic license locations in 22 states, and over 280 franchise stores in 10 countries. Known for a commitment to sustainability, Caribou was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffees and espresso. Caribou Coffee's unwavering commitment to providing an unparalleled consumer experience has translated to an industry-leading NPS score. Additionally, in 2019, the brand debuted its Caribou Cabin restaurant prototype, which features a significantly smaller footprint and drive-thru focused model and has rapidly expanded throughout the Midwest. Caribou Coffee products can also be found in all 50 states across grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online.

Caribou Coffee is part of a portfolio of complementary brands bound by common values, Panera Brands, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Bagel Brands®. Panera Brands companies are independently-operated and united in their mission to be force multipliers for good for their guests, communities, the planet and the shareholders they serve.

To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram . Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks, at caribouperks.com .

