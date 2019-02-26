Carillon Tower Advisers Continues International Expansion

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carillon Tower Advisers' affiliate Raymond James Financial International Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointments of Gerrit Van Gorp as Head of Sales/Continental Europe, and Kevin Lloyd as Head of UK/Ireland Wholesale Sales. Mr. Lloyd and Mr. Van Gorp expand the capabilities in London of Carillon Tower Advisers, a global multi-boutique asset management firm.

The two strategic appointments strengthen the existing local sales presence for Carillon Tower Advisers and its ability to serve investors in the United Kingdom and Europe. Mr. Lloyd will be responsible for the UK and Ireland wholesale market, and Mr. Van Gorp will be will be responsible for sales in Continental Europe. They will report to Don Pepin, Head of Institutional Sales. As employees of Raymond James Financial International Ltd., they will introduce clients to a lineup of products from Carillon Tower Advisers' affiliates.

"We are excited to expand in London and to welcome Kevin and Gerrit," said Cooper Abbott, President of Carillon Tower Advisers. "Our affiliates have been actively serving institutional clients in the UK and Europe for over a decade, and these additions mark a critical step as we look to serve the growing needs of current and prospective investors in these regions."

"With the addition of Gerrit and Kevin, we feel we have the experience and knowledge to support our increased focus on finding solutions for a growing base of European institutional investors," Mr. Pepin said.

Mr. Van Gorp brings nearly 25 years of experience, most recently with Fullerton Fund Management, where he was head of business development, overseeing all European markets. Prior to joining Fullerton Fund Management, Mr. Van Gorp worked briefly for Cairn Capital and was chief marketing officer for Pictet Asset Management.

Mr. Lloyd has over 20 years of industry experience and previously worked at Allianz Global Investors, where his responsibilities included discretionary fund sales in London and raising the profile of the firm across a broad base of UK clients. Before that, Mr. Lloyd was a business development manager at Franklin Templeton Investments.

"This team and our growing presence in London demonstrate our long-term commitment to expanding distribution in Europe through existing and new channels," said Aaron J. Ochstein, global head of sales at Carillon Tower Advisers.

Together with its affiliates, Carillon Tower Advisers has more than $64.6 billion in assets under management and advisement1 and has been servicing business in the United Kingdom and Europe for 12 years.

About Carillon Tower Advisers

Carillon Tower Advisers is a global asset-management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our partner affiliates – ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management (a division of Scout Investments) and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies across asset classes through a number of vehicles, each with a focus on risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios. Visit CarillonTower.com.

Raymond James Financial International Limited ("RJFI") is a company registered in England & Wales (Company No. 03127076 ), whose registered office is Broadwalk House, 5 Appold Street, London EC2A 2AG, United Kingdom . RJFI is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 188244). Carillon Tower Advisers Trading is a division of Raymond James Financial International Limited.

1 As of January 31, 2019

SOURCE Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc.

