Caring is Her Calling: Omaha Resident Honored with National Caregiver of the Year Award

The Caregiver of the Year award is usually presented at an annual gala during FirstLight Home Care's national conference. However, due to COVID-19, the conference was postponed. Jeff and Maribeth wanted to give Stephanie the recognition she deserved in person, so they hit the road and made a special trip, driving nearly 1,500 miles to honor this special caregiver.

FirstLight has more than 5,000 caregivers nationwide, with nominations for the award coming in from all over the country. Caregiver of the Year nominees were evaluated based on dependability, advocacy, empathy, quality of service and compassion toward clients. Stephanie was nominated by FirstLight Home Care of Omaha owner Jaye Firmature McCoy.

"Stephanie has been making a difference in people's lives for a long time, and she absolutely deserves this honor," said Jaye. "She came to FirstLight nearly three years ago with 15 years of in-home care experience. Back then, we had no idea the impact she would have on our clients, our office staff and our business."

Jaye goes on to say that Stephanie has excellent personal and companion caregiving skills. She embraces every client as if they were her own family, and she connects with them on a personal level. She not only cares for her clients, but she also provides warmth, understanding and support to the family caregivers she works with every day.

"Stephanie is intelligent, intuitive, kind, compassionate, hardworking, reliable, cheerful, and physically and emotionally strong. And she handles every situation with impeccable grace and patience."

Jaye added, "We are so grateful that the CEO of our franchise organization drove such a long way to personally present this award to our Caregiver of the Year. It really validates how much we truly do believe, from the top down, in our Culture of Care."

FirstLight caregivers like Stephanie help seniors and other adults with many needs – from personal hygiene and household duties such as cooking, light housekeeping and running errands, to respite and dementia care. For more information, visit Omaha.FirstLightHomeCare.com.

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care is a leading provider of non-medical home care, helping individuals in 36 states achieve the quality of life they deserve. FirstLight is a lifeline not only for seniors, but for people recovering from illness, injury or surgery, adults with disabilities, veterans, busy families, and anyone 18 and older who needs personal or companion care services. FirstLight Home Care's mission is to deliver exceptional, compassionate care provided by extraordinary people so that all those who are served may age with comfort, dignity and independence in the place they call home. FirstLight is also proud to champion the family caregivers who give countless hours of care to their loved ones every day by providing the resources and support needed to help them maintain balance in their own lives. Visit FirstLightHomeCare.com.

