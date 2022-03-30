Caring Senior Service names award-winning Ripley PR as agency of record

Global franchise specialist public relations agency selected to accelerate awareness and business for non-medical home care service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a private-duty, non-medical home care company based in San Antonio, Texas, has selected premier franchise specialist agency Ripley PR as its public relations provider and agency of record.

"With 50 locations across the country, we have already built a wonderful franchise system with values centered around peace of mind for seniors and their family members," said Jeff Salter, CEO and founder of Caring Senior Service. "A key member of our leadership team worked with Ripley PR for seven years at another company. His confidence in this team assures me that partnering with Ripley PR will help to continue the growth of our proven system and provide assistance to an increasing number of individuals who desire to age comfortably in their own homes."

Caring Senior Service believes that "every senior should be able to remain healthy, happy and at home." In addition to individualized service plans and 24/7 caregiver availability, the franchise also utilizes Tendio®, a comprehensive proprietary management system developed by Caring Senior Service. Through in-home tablets and alert systems, family members can remain apprised of daily activities while franchise owners can use the all-in-one system to run their business.

In 2021, Salter launched the Close the Gap campaign with a 9,400-mile bike ride throughout the U.S., visiting each of Caring Senior Service's locations. The campaign was created to raise awareness of the underserved aspects of senior care as well as emphasize how communities, caregivers and entrepreneurs can work together to meet the needs of America's seniors through innovation and critical home modifications.

"The Caring Senior Service team is changing societal perspectives about the home care industry," said Heather Ripley, CEO of Ripley PR. "Not only are they expanding their brand and demonstrating why caregiving is a wonderful career field to pursue, but their senior-centered technological innovations can offer life-changing solutions for families who don't know which direction to turn. We are excited to help grow their franchise system and showcase this work that is so vital for the future of home care."

Ripley PR was founded in 2013 with a focus on PR for franchise development, B2B technology, construction and skilled trades public relations. The agency has won several awards including Forbes' list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021 and Entrepreneur's Best PR Agencies for Franchise. It offers strategic communications for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The Ripley team possesses the skills to make strategic business placements, while applying the creativity that is necessary for growth for companies of any size.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a private-duty, non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts 50 locations in the United States. Its "Close the Gap" campaign started in 2021 to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. This program was launched when Salter rode an electric bike more than 9,000 miles to each Caring Senior Service location nationwide. For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, B2B, manufacturing and franchising. Ripley PR was recently recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021 and has made Entrepreneur Magazine's annual list of Best PR Agencies for Franchise for the past four years. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

