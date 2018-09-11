Caring Senior Service Opens in Aurora

AURORA, Colo., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering personal care, meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation, and other non-medical services, Caring Senior Service's new location will cover Aurora and surrounding areas. The company relies on its signature GreatCare® method to ensure that seniors receive the best possible care during their visits.

Franchise owner Davidah Walton comes to Caring Senior Service with 20 years of experience in human resources, business, and management. Davidah joined the Caring Senior Service family to help provide in-home care for seniors in the aging Aurora community.

"I have always wanted to open my own business," said Davidah, "and Caring Senior Service seemed like the right choice for me because of how much they really do care for their clients, caregivers, and colleagues."

Walton is excited to take on the challenge of owning her own business and will use her previous work experience to help the Caring Senior Service of Aurora location thrive. The new location is fully operational and now helping seniors remain healthy, happy, and at home.

For more information about Caring Senior Service, please visit www.caringseniorservice.com. For more information about the Aurora location, please call (720) 903-3440 or visit them at aurora.caringseniorservice.com.

About Caring Senior Service:

Founded in 1991, San Antonio-based Caring Senior Service believes every senior should be able to remain Healthy, Happy and Home. The company's GreatCare® method addresses the 3 leading areas of concern when choosing homecare: quality caregivers, care solutions and active involvement. Operating over 54 offices in 21 states, Caring Senior Service is dedicated to making positive changes in the lives of seniors and families by providing trusted service and support as loved ones age.

