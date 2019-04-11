Caring Transitions Sets Stage for Monumental 2019 with Annual Conference

CINCINNATI, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Transitions, a Cincinnati-based senior relocation, downsizing and estate liquidation franchise, held its Annual Conference this February in Las Vegas. Caring Transitions' franchisees were recognized for their outstanding achievements throughout 2018, while acquiring valuable insight from honorary keynote speakers, such as Greg Nathan, and educational seminars.

Caring Transitions was founded in 2006 on the basis of providing people an unmatched level of detail and service for managing their belongings. Now, with over 200 locations, Caring Transitions is the leader in senior relocation. The company specializes in organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving and resettling, as well as handling estate sales, liquidations, and preparing homes for market. 2019 is set to be a monumental year for the brand, with new President Ray Fabik, placing an emphasis on a new online auction platform and national franchise expansion.

Throughout this year's conference, franchisees attended workshops to learn about being a dynamic business owner and creating better lives for families served, their communities, employees and themselves. Caring Transitions' owners also attended a key note seminar led by Dr. Lori V, America's Appraiser. Dr. Lori, Ph.D., shared her expertise on how to identify the time period, origin and worth of items generally found when decluttering homes, and how to spot if you've found a hidden treasure in a home clean out. This knowledge will provide Caring Transitions a competitive advantage as it remains the leader in the relocation industry with unmatched customer service.

Caring Transitions franchisees were also awarded with several accolades to celebrate their success over the last year. A few award winners include:

Elite Club #1 Franchise in the Nation , Sherri Gillette , Southern Arizona

, , Elite Club #2 Franchise in the nation , Donna and Nicole Rea , North Dallas Suburbs

, , North Dallas Suburbs Franchisee of the Year, Dennis and Michelle Begg , First Coast

, First Coast Pioneer Spirit Award, Carolyn Doerr , Mechanicsburg

, Shining Star of the Year Award, Liz Donnelly , Northwest Oklahoma City and Edmond

, and Edmond Rising Star Team, Craig and Amy Edwards , Rockwall

, Rising Star Team, Celia Ahn , Carrollton

, Rising Star Team, Mimi Shea , Annapolis

, Rising Star Team, Mike Fikany and Stefanie Silvan , Western Montana

and , Rising Star Team, Steve and Evelyn Hughett , South Plains

, South Plains Rising Star Team, Sherri Wright and Shonda Smith , Mobile and Baldwin Counties

In addition, Caring Transitions' recognized its Top 10 franchisees in the system, listed from No. 10 to No. 1: Scott, Benjamin and Leilani Bleichwehl of San Antonio; Sue and Jeff Hawk of Denver Central; Terry Kern of Northern Virginia; Jared and Risa Meyer of Brazos Valley; Brian Murray and Jessica Ancrum of Charleston; Rex Norris of Denton and Collin Counties; Albert and Jill Dickson of Treasure Valley; Bruce Treadway of Northern Illinois; Donna and Nicole Rea of North Dallas Suburbs; Sherri Gillette of Southern Arizona.

"Starting off my new role as President of Caring Transitions with the brand's annual conference was an unforgettable experience," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "I loved connecting our franchisees, seeing the energy and passion for the brand, and setting up goals for 2019. If this conference was any indication of how this year will go, I can't wait to see the success of our company and the impact we make on families across America as we continue to grow."

Caring Transitions has over 200 locations in 40 states and is looking to expand its system through qualified franchisees that have a balance of high business acumen as well as a passion for helping others, especially the elderly.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the first national franchising concept specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, shipping and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. Caring Transitions was named one of the fastest growing franchises in 2017 by Franchise Gator, and was also named on Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.caringtransitions.com.

