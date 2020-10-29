CarInsurance Finds Cheapest New Cars to Insure by State

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto insurance rates vary significantly between states for a given driver profile and vehicle model. CarInsurance.com helps consumers assess the total cost of ownership by providing state-specific average insurance cost information for 2020 model cars.

Vehicles making the grade for low cost insurance rates are generally:

Affordable

Well-designed with abundant safety features

Tend to be popular with safety-conscious drivers

See the complete study: Cheapest cars to insure for 2020

The report includes a searchable and sortable table showing the make, model and style of the lowest-cost 2020 cars to insure by state, along with the average premium. Highlights of the lowest cost autos to insure across the largest number of states include:

2020 Jeep Wrangler Black and Tan (lowest cost to insure in 20 states)

2020 Chrysler Voyager L (lowest cost to insure in nine states)

2020 Jeep Wrangler Freedom (lowest insurance cost in seven states and the District of Columbia )

) 2020 Chevrolet Express G2500 and G2500 LS (cheapest to insure in seven states)

2020 Hyundai Kona SEL Plus (least expensive to insure in five states)

2020 Buick Envision Preferred (least expensive to insure in two states)

"In addition to state-level insurance cost information for 2020 cars, we provide data on national insurance prices," explains Michelle Megna, editorial director for CarInsurance. "We also share factors impacting auto insurance quotes and offer advice on what types of vehicles to avoid if a driver wants to minimize insurance payments."

Megna is available to discuss differences in new model car insurance costs between states, elaborate on auto insurance discounts that consumers can pursue, and explain how to insure a new car.

About CarInsurance

CarInsurance is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the FinTech, financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. CarInsurance is a member of the company's expert research and publishing division.

CarInsurance is a one-stop online destination for car insurance information, providing unbiased, expert advice on how to shop for insurance plans, what consumers should pay and what coverage they can get from a policy. Since 2003, CarInsurance has been educating consumers through its breadth of expert content, tools, and in-depth studies to help site visitors make informed decisions about their car insurance.



Twitter: @carinsurance

Facebook: www.facebook.com/carinsurance/

Media contact



Jacqueline Leppla

Senior Director of Public Relations

QuinStreet, Inc

Direct +1 775 321 3608

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn

SOURCE CarInsurance.com

Related Links

http://CarInsurance.com

