Caris Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Joseph E. Gilliam to Board of Directors

IRVING, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced the appointment of Joseph E. Gilliam to the Caris Board of Directors, effective April 12, 2021. Following the appointment of Mr. Gilliam, the Board will be comprised of 10 directors.

The Caris Life Sciences Board of Directors is responsible for the overall management of the company, including guiding strategies and monitoring company performance. The Caris Board is composed of a diverse group of leaders with distinct perspectives. Many of the current directors have held leadership roles at major domestic and international companies, academic and scientific organizations, and governmental agencies.

"We are pleased to welcome Joe to the Caris Board," said David D. Halbert, Chairman and CEO of Caris Life Sciences. "Joe's expertise in the life sciences industry, including the diagnostics and biotechnology sectors, will be helpful as we continue to advance precision medicine, accelerate corporate growth and pursue our vision to improve patient outcomes across all cancer types worldwide."

"I am excited to join the Caris Board, and look forward to working alongside fellow board members and Caris' management team," said Mr. Gilliam. "I welcome the opportunity to contribute to Caris' future growth and success as the company advances innovative technologies that revolutionize patient care."

Mr. Gilliam is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at Glaukos Corporation, and has served in this role since May 2017. Prior to joining Glaukos, Mr. Gilliam held roles of increasing responsibility at JPMorgan over the course of a nearly 20-year financial services career. As a managing director in the healthcare investment banking group his experience spanned mergers and acquisitions, initial and follow-on public equity offerings, bank lending, bond offerings, and other transactions for a variety of companies in the life science tools, diagnostics, biotechnology and medical technology sectors. Mr. Gilliam's prior experience includes positions at The Beacon Group (which was combined with JPMorgan and Chase Manhattan in 2001) and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Gilliam has a B.S. in accounting from the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. MI Exome™ whole exome sequencing with 22,000 DNA genes, and MI Transcriptome™ whole transcriptome sequencing with 22,000 RNA genes along with cancer-related pathogens, bacteria, viruses and fungi analysis run on every patient provides the most comprehensive and clinically relevant DNA and RNA profiling available on the market.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Caris Artificial Intelligence, combining its market leading service offering, Caris Molecular Intelligence® with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Caris Pharmatech™ is changing the paradigm and streamlines the clinical trial process by connecting biopharma companies with research-ready oncology sites for clinical trials. With over 420 research sites within the Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time (JIT) Oncology Network, biopharma companies can identify and enroll more patients, faster. Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time Clinical Trial Solutions focus on rapid site activation and patient enrollment to streamline the drug development process. By implementing Caris' Just-In-Time Trial-Matching System, Caris will automatically match patients to clinical trials and sites can be activated and eligible to enroll patients within one week.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences has offices in Phoenix, Denver, New York, and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences

