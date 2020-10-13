Caris Life Sciences Launches CODEai - Real-World Clinico-Genomic Data Platform Powered by Artificial Intelligence

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today the launch of CODEai™ (Comprehensive Oncology Data Explorer), using an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) backbone. CODEai is a real-world clinico-genomic data platform that integrates Caris' extensive catalog of molecular data with cancer treatment information and clinical outcomes data for over 215,000 patients covering over 1,000,000 data points per patient.

"CODEai is unlike any other real-world cancer data tool. It contains the largest set of integrated molecular and clinical outcomes data in the industry and its ease of use is unparalleled," said David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris Life Sciences. "Caris has the most comprehensive molecular profile on the market and CODEai leverages this extensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic information and matches it with clinical outcomes to take data and transform it to provide never before seen insights into the treatment of cancer by molecular composition."

Integrating Caris' database of profiled patient cases with associated treatments and outcomes, CODEai allows for customized cohort analysis based on a variety of search queries that include Caris' industry-leading molecular profiling results, demographic data, diagnostic data, and treatment and survival data. CODEai provides accurate data visualization and advanced predictive analytics to deliver clinicians, researchers and scientists with personalized and precise cancer insights that can lead to better understanding of how different cancers respond to treatments.

"Combining high-quality, comprehensive molecular and outcomes data within big data architecture, allows CODEai users to effortlessly manipulate thousands of inputs to see the relationship between molecular signatures and responses to truly decode cancer," said Jim Abraham, Ph.D., Chief Data Officer and SVP, Cognitive Computing of Caris Life Sciences.

CODEai is available to members of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA). The Alliance is a growing collaborative network of leading cancer centers that demonstrate a commitment to precision medicine. These centers work together to advance comprehensive cancer profiling and establish standards of care for molecular testing in oncology through research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that advance the clinical outcomes of patients with cancer.

"Through the POA, Caris partners with top-tier cancer centers across the country to leverage cutting-edge cancer research and therapeutic developments for the benefit of all patients with cancer," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "CODEai offers our POA member institutions and investigators a unique tool that allows them to collaborate and share data to further advance breakthroughs in cancer research and treatment."

The power of CODEai can also be harnessed for collaborative relationships with BioPharma. "This comprehensive clinico-genomic data set is an important pillar to the broader strategic partnerships that we enter into with biopharma; that when expertly leveraged with the POA and our suite of cutting edge offerings, delivers tremendous value to the design, evaluation, and execution of the next generation of oncology therapeutics and clinical trials," said Brian Lamon, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Business Officer of Caris Life Sciences. "In short, this will help pave the way for smarter and more precise therapies for cancer patients worldwide."

CODEai delivers an unmatched resource for developing a more complete picture of the molecular mechanisms of cancer, which has a dramatic impact on research initiatives, product development objectives, clinical trial services and target identification opportunities. The web-based CODEai platform is fully de-identified and HIPAA-compliant.

