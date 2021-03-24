Caris Life Sciences Launches HLA Genotype Reporting, the Newest Addition to its Suite of Comprehensive Molecular Science Offerings

IRVING, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced the launch of Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Genotype reporting, the newest addition to the Company's suite of comprehensive molecular science offerings. As an emerging biomarker in the treatment of cancer, HLA genes play an integral role in activating T-cells to induce an immune response and may contribute to a patient's response to cancer immunotherapies.

Caris HLA Genotype reporting builds upon the most expansive molecular intelligence available and strengthens physicians' ability to provide more individualized treatment decisions for their patients. HLA Genotype results may also provide additional insight for patient enrollment into clinical trials and patients' response to immunotherapy. Caris Life Sciences is the only organization that provides this important information as part of the standard reporting elements so that physicians can more appropriately treat their cancer patients.

"HLA genotype reporting is another example of how Caris is not only identifying and reporting essential biomarkers in cancer treatment today, but also those of tomorrow," said David Spetzler, M.S., MBA, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer at Caris Life Sciences. "Understanding a patient's complete profile through Caris Molecular Intelligence not only helps to identify the best course of treatment for patients now, but also generates information to discover how to improve treatment for the patients of tomorrow."

Effective immediately, HLA Genotype results will be reported as a genomic signature, along with Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB), Microsatellite Instability (MSI) and Loss of Heterozygosity (LOH) as standard reporting elements for patients profiled by Caris.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. MI Exome™ whole exome sequencing with 22,000 DNA genes, and MI Transcriptome™ whole transcriptome sequencing with 22,000 RNA genes along with cancer-related pathogens, bacteria, viruses and fungi analysis run on every patient provides the most comprehensive and clinically relevant DNA and RNA profiling available on the market.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Caris Artificial Intelligence, combining its market leading service offering, Caris Molecular Intelligence® with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Caris Pharmatech is changing the paradigm and streamlines the clinical trial process by connecting biopharma companies with research-ready oncology sites for clinical trials. With over 414 research sites within the Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time (JIT) Oncology Network, biopharma companies can identify and enroll more patients, faster. Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time Clinical Trial Solutions focus on rapid site activation and patient enrollment to streamline the drug development process. By implementing Caris' Just-In-Time Trial-Matching System, Caris will automatically match patients to clinical trials and sites can be activated and eligible to enroll patients within one week.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences has offices in Phoenix, Denver, New York, and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

