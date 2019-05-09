Caris Life Sciences to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Health Care Conference

IRVING, Texas, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, today announced that Brian Brille, Vice Chairman of the Company, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 8:40 a.m. Pacific time (11:40 a.m. Eastern time). The conference is being held at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev.

Mr. Brille will provide an overview of Caris' business and discuss recent achievements that position the Company to further extend its leadership in precision medicine. He will also take questions from the audience.

Investors attending the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Caris executives may do so by contacting their Bank of America Merrill Lynch representative.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assess DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Next Generation Profiling™ that combines its innovative service offerings, Caris Molecular Intelligence® and ADAPT Biotargeting System™, with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter ( @CarisLS ).



