Caris Life Sciences to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today that David D. Halbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST) at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. Mr. Halbert will provide an overview of the business and discuss recent corporate achievements that position Caris to further extend its leadership in the market, in addition to taking questions from the audience.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assess DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Next Generation Profiling™ that combines its innovative service offerings, Caris Molecular Intelligence® and ADAPT Biotargeting System™, with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

