Caris Life Sciences to Present Data Spotlighting Clinical Impact of Precision Medicine in ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program

IRVING, Texas, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, today announced that the company will present 14 studies as part of the American Society of Clinical Oncology's ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program. These presentations will showcase Caris' industry-leading portfolio of precision medicine technologies and demonstrate how a tailored approach can impact the course of disease for people living with a cancer diagnosis, from treatment selection to outcomes. The meeting will be held virtually from May 29 to 31.

"As part of Caris' mission to ensure oncologists are providing the right treatments to the right patients at the right time, we continue to work closely with our partners in the Precision Oncology Alliance to enhance understanding of the nature of cancer by studying the molecular underpinnings of various malignancies," said Chadi Nabhan, MD, MBA, FACP, Chairman of Precision Oncology Alliance. "Across these presentations, our data demonstrate consistent advancement in our understanding of how some cancers evolve; it is our hope that this knowledge will lead to the design of precise targeted therapies that can improve the outcomes of patients with cancer. We feel we are only beginning to scratch the surface of what advanced technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence can accomplish in the treatment and prognostication of different cancers."

Caris Life Sciences is focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine for all cancer patients, regardless of tumor type. The Caris Molecular Intelligence Comprehensive Profiling approach allows oncologists to assess all 22,000 DNA and RNA genes utilizing MI Exome™ whole exome sequencing and MI Transcriptome™ whole transcriptome sequencing in addition to protein analysis run on every patient, providing the most comprehensive and clinically relevant profiling available on the market.

At ASCO, Caris will present results from studies across multiple cancer types, including novel molecular findings in patients with colorectal, pancreatic, lung and breast cancer which are among the most prevalent and deadly cancers in the United States and around the world.

"Caris believes broad application of precision medicine will further accelerate advances in cancer treatment that will lead to improved patient outcomes across all cancer types worldwide," said W. Michael Korn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Caris. "Our research presented at ASCO set the stage for further personalization of cancer treatment, and we are excited to see patients increasingly benefit from this powerful approach."

"Our data at ASCO reinforce the positive impact of multiomic testing across a broad range of tumor types, as well as the significant need to further explore its role in guiding treatment decisions," said David Spetzler, M.S., PhD., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris Life Sciences. "These data also add to the existing body of knowledge around the use of precision medicine and its transformative role in cancer, and we believe that Caris' artificial intelligence-powered technologies, as part of the Caris Molecular Intelligence suite, will have broad implications for the future management of this disease."

The Precision Oncology Alliance continues to grow and currently includes 38 academic, hospital and community-based cancer institutions, including 12 NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers. Since 2016, the Alliance has presented over 115 studies and publications.

"Cancer manifests differently in every patient, and one of the biggest challenges oncologists face is tailoring a treatment approach that is individualized to the patient's disease and gives them the greatest survival benefit," said Philip A. Philip, M.D., Ph.D., FRCP., an oncologist with Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute at Wayne State University, a member of the Precision Oncology Alliance. "I look forward to discussing our data in KRAS wild-type (WT) pancreatic cancer with my colleagues in the oncology community and hope to see these results shape clinical trials and patient care in the future."

Key posters from Caris are listed below:

Molecular features of gliomas with high tumor mutational burden.

Presenter: Joanne Xiu (The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University Hospital)

Abstract: 2549; Poster: 40

Poster Session: Central Nervous System Tumors

Somatic alterations of NF1 in colorectal cancer.

Presenter: Hiroyuki Arai ( USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center)

Abstract: 4066; Poster: 58

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal

The landscape of DNA damage response (DDR) pathway in colorectal cancer (CRC).

Presenter: Hiroyuki Arai ( USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center)

Abstract: 4064; Poster: 56

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal

The landscape of MAP3K1 / MAP2K4 alterations in gastrointestinal (GI) malignancies. Presenter: Matthew K. Stein (West Cancer Center)

Abstract: 4113; Poster: 105

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal

Comprehensive molecular analysis of microsatellite-stable (MSS) tumors with high mutational burden in gastrointestinal (GI) cancers.

Presenter: Jingyuan Wang ( USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center)

Abstract: 3631; Poster: 361

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Molecular correlates of PD-L1 expression in patients (pts) with gastroesophageal (GE) cancers.

Presenter: Jingyuan Wang ( USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center)

Abstract: 4558; Poster: 166

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Comprehensive gene expression analysis of IDH1/2 mutant biliary cancers (BC)

Presenter: Francesca Battaglin ( USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center)

Abstract: 4598; Poster: 206

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Enrichment of alterations in targetable molecular pathways in KRAS wild-type (WT) pancreatic cancer (PC).

Presenter: Philip Agop Philip (Karmanos Cancer Institute)

Abstract: 4629; Poster: 237

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Correlation of tumor mutational burden (TMB) with CDKN2A and TP53 mutation in HPV-negative head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Presenter: Barbara Burtness ( Yale University )

Abstract: 6552; Poster: 213

Poster Session: Head and Neck Cancer

Genomic landscape and immune phenotype of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Presenter: Meera Patel (Karmanos Cancer Institute)

Abstract: 9056; Poster: 249

Poster Session: Lung Cancer

Characterization of NRG1 gene fusion events in solid tumors.

Presenter: Sushma Jonna (MedStar Health)

Abstract: 3113; Poster: 177

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Is there a genomic fingerprint of Radon (Rn)-induced lung cancer (LC)? Comparison of genomic alterations in LC specimens from high and low Rn zones.

Presenter: Hina Khan ( Brown University )

Abstract: 1572; Poster: 64

Poster Session: Cancer Prevention, Risk Reduction, and Genetics

Characterization of KRAS mutations (mt) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Presenter: Stephen V. Liu (MedStar Health)

Abstract: 9544; Poster: 310

Poster Session: Lung Cancer

Genomic landscape of angiosarcoma: A targeted and immunotherapy biomarker analysis of 143 patients.

Presenter: Andrea P. Espejo Freire (Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Miami )

Abstract: 11545; Poster: 433

Poster Session: Sarcoma

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. MI Exome™ whole exome sequencing with 22,000 DNA genes, and MI Transcriptome™ whole transcriptome sequencing with 22,000 RNA genes along with cancer-related pathogens, bacteria, viruses and fungi analysis run on every patient provides the most comprehensive and clinically relevant DNA and RNA profiling available on the market.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Caris MAI™ (Molecular Artificial Intelligence) that combines its innovative service offerings, Caris Molecular Intelligence® with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Caris Pharmatech is changing the paradigm and streamlines the clinical trial process by assisting biopharma companies with accessing research-ready oncology sites for clinical trials. With over 200 research sites within the Caris Pharmatech JIT Oncology Network, biopharma companies can identify and enroll more patients, faster. Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time Clinical Trial Solutions focus on rapid site activation and patient enrollment to streamline the drug development process. By implementing a Just-In-Time (JIT) Research System, site activation and patient enrollment is achievable within 14 days for pre-registered locations with pre-qualified patients.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

