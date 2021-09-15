Caris Life Sciences to Present New Data at ESMO 2021 Highlighting Gene Expression in Colorectal Cancer - Comprehensive Profiling and Clinical Value

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced results from a study highlighting a strong association between CCR5/CCL5 gene expression and distinct molecular features including Consensus Molecular Subtype, tumor mutational burden, lymphocyte infiltration in the tumor microenvironment, as well as patient outcome, and treatment benefit in Colorectal Cancer (CRC). These findings, being presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021, demonstrate how comprehensive genomic profiling can help treating physicians better utilize targeted therapies to improve patient outcomes.

"We previously reported that genetic polymorphisms in CCL5 and CCR5 genes were significantly associated with treatment outcomes in patients with mCRC receiving anti-angiogenic and anti-EGFR treatment. Here we analyzed data from a large clinic-molecular database at Caris Life Sciences, and report a strong association of CCR5/CCL5 gene expression with distinct molecular features, as well as with treatment benefit in colon cancer," said Heinz-Josef Lenz, M.D., FACP. "These findings suggest that targeting the CCR5/CCL5 axis may have relevant clinical applications in select CRC subgroups, and chemokines CCL5 and CCL2 may be important targets to modulate the immune tumor microenvironment."

The full results will be presented during a poster display session as part of the ESMO Virtual Congress 2021. The title of the poster is (Presentation Number: 454P), "CCR5/CCL5 Gene Expression in Colorectal Cancer: Comprehensive Profiling and Clinical Value."

Additional Presentations Reveal Potential Impact of Precision Medicine

Caris will present additional data from studies demonstrating the critical role of precision medicine and molecular profiling in driving treatment decisions for people with clear-cell renal cell carcinoma and prostate cancer. All presentations will be made available online through Caris' website beginning Sept. 16.

Gene Expression of NANOG and NANOGP8 in Colorectal Cancer (Presentation Number: 480P)



NANOG is a pluripotency transcription factor playing a role of signaling hub in cancer stemness pathway and mediating immune evasion. This study aimed to clarify molecular characters relating to gene expression levels of NANOG and NANOGP8 (P8), both of which encode full-length NANOG protein, in CRC patients.

Transcriptomic Signatures Associated with Markers of Immune and Angiogenic Sensitivity in Clear-Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC) with Sarcomatoid/Rhabdoid Features (Presentation Number: 688P)



Gene expression profiling (GEP) studies have identified angiogenic and immune signatures with potential predictive value in patients with advanced ccRCC. We aimed to update the findings of a large multi-institutional database (Barata, ASCO-GU 21), with a focus on tumors with sarcomatoid/rhabdoid features.

"It is vital for physicians and patients to have access to next-generation sequencing and molecular assays allowing them to determine an optimal treatment path," said W. Michael Korn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Caris Life Sciences. "Our data at ESMO 2021 highlights how Caris' industry-leading technology and cutting-edge scientific approach provide new insights into the biology of cancer and guide the development of novel therapeutic strategies, thus pursuing the goal of helping each individual cancer patient experience the best outcome possible."

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. MI Exome™ whole exome sequencing with 22,000 DNA genes, and MI Transcriptome™ whole transcriptome sequencing with 22,000 RNA genes along with cancer-related pathogens, bacteria, viruses and fungi analysis run on every patient provides the most comprehensive and clinically relevant DNA and RNA profiling available on the market.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Caris Artificial Intelligence, combining its market leading service offering, Caris Molecular Intelligence® with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on hundreds of thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences has offices in Phoenix, Denver, New York, and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter ( @CarisLS ).

