Caris Life Sciences to Present New Research Across Tumor Types at ESMO Congress 2019

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today that it will present seven abstracts describing new research at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019, September 27 to October 1, in Barcelona, Spain.

Key data to be presented at ESMO include the first study to address transcriptomic therapeutic biomarkers in metastatic Leydig cell tumor, an extremely rare testicular cancer with limited therapeutic options, and an analysis of BRAF inhibitors in BRAFV600E colorectal cancer and BRAFV600E melanoma, including resistance mechanisms as well as molecular and biological differences between the tumor types that may explain differential clinical responses.

"Our research at ESMO 2019 demonstrates how Caris' innovative technology is helping the oncology community gain a greater understanding of tumor biology and advance science to help determine optimal treatment approaches," said Michael Korn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Caris Life Sciences. "As the management of cancer continues to rapidly evolve, our ongoing research into therapy biomarkers is playing a key role in guiding personalized treatment decisions that hold the potential to transform care for patients living with this debilitating disease."

In addition to the presentations, Caris will exhibit at booth #407 from September 27 through September 30 during regular exhibit hours. Company executives will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the Congress.

Caris scientists and collaborators, including those from the Caris-led Precision Oncology Alliance™, will present research and associated findings from seven studies across a broad range of tumor types, including gastric, cervical, colorectal, testicular, as well as melanoma cancers and Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare type of skin cancer. Research to be presented at ESMO includes:

Saturday, September 28

"Large-scale analysis of CDH1 mutations define a distinctive molecular subset in gastric cancer (GC)" (ID 3521)

Presentation Number: 679PD

Presenter: Jingyuan Wang ( 5:10 p.m. CEST )

Session: Poster Discussion – Gastrointestinal Tumours, Non-Colorectal ( 4:30-5:50 p.m. CEST )

Location: Tarragona Auditorium (Hall 7)

Authors: Jingyuan Wang, Hiroyuki Arai , Francesca Battaglin , Ryuma Tokunaga, Wu Zhang , Heinz-Josef Lenz , Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California ; Joanne Xiu , Kelsey Poorman , W. Michael Korn , Caris Life Sciences

Sunday, September 29

"Molecular profiling reveals novel targetable biomarkers in neuroendocrine carcinoma of the uterine cervix" (ID 1988)

Presentation Number: 1057P

Presenter: Semir Vranic ( 12:00 p.m. CEST )

Session: Poster Display Session ( 12:00-1:00 p.m. CEST )

Location: Poster Area (Hall 4),

Authors: Semir Vranic, College of Medicine, QU Health, Qatar University; David Arguello , Elma Contreras , Zoran Gatalica , Caris Life Sciences; Adela Cimic , Maimonides Medical Center





1057P ( ) Poster Display Session ( ) Poster Area (Hall 4), Semir Vranic, College of Medicine, QU Health, University; , , , Caris Life Sciences; , Maimonides Medical Center "WRN mutated Colorectal Cancer (CRC) is characterized by a distinct molecular and immunological profile" (ID 5515)

Presentation Number: 645P

Presenter: Andreas Seeber ( 12:00 p.m. CEST )

Session: Poster Display Session ( 12:00-1:00 p.m. CEST )

Location: Poster Area (Hall 4)

Authors: Andreas Seeber, Gilbert Spizzo , Kai Zimmer , Florian Kocher , Tyrolean Cancer Research Institute, Innsbruck Medical University; Alberto Puccini , Heinz-Josef Lenz , Francesca Battaglin , Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California ; Joanne Xiu , Yasmine Baca , W. Michael Korn , Caris Life Sciences; Richard M. Goldberg , West Virginia University Cancer Institute; Axel Grothey , West Cancer Center; Anthony F. Shields , Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University ; Mohamed E. Salem , Levine Cancer Institute, John L. Marshall , Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Georgetown University Medical Center

Monday, September 30

"Comprehensive molecular characterization of brain metastases (BM) from colorectal cancer (CRC)" (ID 3707)

Presentation Number: 1882PD

Presenter: Francesca Battaglin ( 11:10 a.m. CEST )

Session: Poster Discussion 2 – Translational Research ( 10:30-11:30 a.m. CEST )

Location: Tarragona Auditorium (Hall 7)

Authors: Francesca Battaglin, Alberto Puccini , Ryuma Tokunaga, Madiha Naseem , Hiroyuki Arai , Jingyuan Wang , Martin D. Berger , Wu Zhang , Heinz-Josef Lenz , Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California ; Joanne Xiu , Yasmine Baca , W. Michael Korn , Caris Life Sciences; Richard M. Goldberg , West Virginia University Cancer Institute; Axel Grothey , West Cancer Center; Anthony F. Shields , Philip A. Philip , Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University ; Andreas Seeber , Tyrolean Cancer Research Institute, Innsbruck Medical University; Mohamed E. Salem , Levine Cancer Institute; John L. Marshall , Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Georgetown University Medical Center





1882PD ( ) Poster Discussion 2 – Translational Research ( ) Tarragona Auditorium (Hall 7) Francesca Battaglin, , Ryuma Tokunaga, , , , , , , Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Keck School of Medicine, ; , , W. , Caris Life Sciences; , Cancer Institute; , West Cancer Center; , , Karmanos Cancer Institute, ; , Tyrolean Cancer Research Institute, Innsbruck Medical University; , Levine Cancer Institute; , Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical Center "TERT gene fusions characterize a subset of metastatic Leydig cell tumors" (ID 1541)

Presentation Number: 981P

Presenter: Božo Krušlin ( 12:00 p.m. CEST )

Session: Poster Display Session ( 12:00-1:00 p.m. CEST )

Location: Poster Area (Hall 4)

Authors: Božo Krušlin, Clinical Hospital Centre, Zagreb ; Zoran Gatalica , Joanne Xiu , Elena Florento , Jeffrey Swensen , Caris Life Sciences; Ondrej Hes, Biopticka Laborator, Plzen





981P Božo Krušlin ( ) Poster Display Session ( ) Poster Area (Hall 4) Božo Krušlin, Clinical Hospital Centre, ; , , , , Caris Life Sciences; Ondrej Hes, Biopticka Laborator, Plzen "Comparative molecular analyses between microsatellite stable BRAFV600E mutant colorectal cancers and BRAFV600E mutant melanomas" (ID 4634)

Presentation Number: 1957P

Presenter: Mohamed E. Salem ( 12:00 p.m. CEST )

Session: Poster Display Session ( 12:00-1:00 p.m. CEST )

Location: Poster Area (Hall 4)

Authors: Mohamed E. Salem, Jimmy Hwang , Levine Cancer Institute; Joanne Xiu , W. Michael Korn , Zoran Gatalica , Rebecca Feldman , Michelle Saul , Caris Life Sciences; Alberto Puccini , IRCCS AOU San Martino - IST-Istituto Nazionale per la Ricerca sul Cancro; Axel Grothey , Ari VanderWalde , West Cancer Center; Richard M. Goldberg , West Virginia University Cancer Institute; Michael Hall , Fox Chase Cancer Center; Wafik El-Deiry , Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University ; Anthony F. Shields , Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University ; John L. Marshall , Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Georgetown University Medical Center; Heinz-Josef Lenz , Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California





1957P ( ) Poster Display Session ( ) Poster Area (Hall 4) Mohamed E. Salem, Levine Cancer Institute; , W. , , , , Caris Life Sciences; , IRCCS AOU San Martino - IST-Istituto Nazionale per la Ricerca sul Cancro; , , West Cancer Center; , Cancer Institute; , Fox Chase Cancer Center; , Warren Alpert Medical School, ; , Karmanos Cancer Institute, ; , Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical Center; , Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Keck School of Medicine, "Immuno-oncology therapy biomarker differences between polyoma-virus positive and negative Merkel cell carcinomas" (ID 1540)

Presentation Number: 134P

Presenter: Zoran Gatalica ( 12:00 p.m. CEST )

Session: Poster Display Session ( 12:00-1:00 p.m. CEST )

Location: Poster Area (Hall 4)

Authors: Zoran Gatalica, Joanne Xiu , Elma Contreras , Jeffrey Swensen , Caris Life Sciences

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Next Generation Profiling™ that combines its innovative service offerings, Caris Molecular Intelligence® and ADAPT Biotargeting System™, with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

Company Contact:

Srikant Ramaswami

Vice President, Chief Communications Officer

sramaswami@carisls.com

+1-214-769-5510

Investor Inquiries:

David Clair, CFA

Westwicke Partners

david.clair@icrinc.com

+1-646-277-1266

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences

Related Links

http://www.carislifesciences.com

