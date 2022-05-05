Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes Loma Linda University Cancer Center

Loma Linda University Cancer Center joins Caris' extensive network of leading cancer institutions committed to utilizing clinical data to advance patient care and outcomes

IRVING, Texas, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize health care, announced today that Loma Linda University Cancer Center (LLU Cancer Center) has joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA). The POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

As the largest and most prominent academic health center and only dedicated cancer center in the Inland Empire region, LLU Cancer Center is committed to cancer prevention, treatment and research, treating a high volume and broad range of patients from southern and eastern parts of California and southern Nevada. LLU Cancer has been a Quality Accredited Cancer Program by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer since 1959, and was designated a High Performing Site (HPS) by the National Cancer Institute because of significant accrual of NCI cancer trials.

"Loma Linda University Cancer Center is excited to join Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance and partner with other key academic and clinical institutions similarly dedicated to redefining the future of cancer care through research," said Mark Reeves, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Loma Linda University Cancer Center. "This partnership enhances our focus on reducing the prevalence and impact of cancers in our community, while also strengthening our ability to continue translating scientific discovery into state-of-the-art cancer care."

A recognized leader in cancer care, LLU Cancer Center was named a 2017 Innovator Award winner by the Association of Community Cancer Centers, and has been an accredited comprehensive cancer center for 35 years. Since 1981, LLU Cancer Center's highly skilled physicians and caregivers have partnered with cancer patients for world-class care and met unique treatment needs, providing accessible and innovative cancer care through their 11 Centers of Excellence in one convenient center.

"We are excited to welcome LLU Cancer Center as the newest member of the growing network of the Precision Oncology Alliance," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "Utilizing the shared resources of the POA, LLU Cancer Center investigators and researchers will have access to molecular and outcomes data that further enhances collaboration and ultimately helps lead to better outcomes for all patients diagnosed with cancer."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 63 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and clinical outcomes data for over 275,000 patients covering over 1 million data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement, which is currently available within its Precision Oncology Alliance, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

About Loma Linda University Cancer Center

Loma Linda University Cancer Center is the only dedicated cancer center in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It is home to the first hospital-based proton treatment center and offers comprehensive cancer care, from prevention to treatment and research. The Cancer Center is part of Loma Linda University Health, a Seventh-day Adventist organization that includes Loma Linda University's eight professional schools, Loma Linda University Medical Center's six hospitals, and more than 1,000 faculty physicians located in the Inland Empire of Southern California.

